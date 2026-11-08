New jersey's new islamophobia crime bill inspired by controversial uk laws

Assembly Bill A1146 would not create a new crime, but it would require police and public officials to weigh a broad, state-adopted definition of Islamophobia when deciding whether discrimination or bias was involved.

TRENTON, N.J. — Assemblyman Paul Kanitra is sounding the alarm over a Democratic proposal that would give New Jersey an official definition of Islamophobia.

In a post on X on Sunday, Kanitra, a Republican from Ocean County, said “the thought police are coming for criticism of Islam in New Jersey.” He argued that Assembly Bill A1146 “could land you in jail.”

The bill’s text is narrower than that warning suggests. Its critics, though, say the reach of the definition is exactly the problem.

What the bill says

A1146 defines Islamophobia as “a type of racism that targets expressions of Muslimness or perceived Muslimness.” It then gives 13 examples.

Some of the examples describe conduct that is already illegal, such as physical abuse, spitting at people and pulling hijabs off Muslim women.

Under the bill, “Islamophobia” means “a type of racism that targets expressions of Muslimness or perceived Muslimness, which may be expressed as hatred toward Muslim persons, including, but not limited to, the following”:

Hatred or severe disparagement towards Muslim persons or their culture.

Hostility and fear of Islam, and as a result, a fear of and aversion to all Muslims or the majority of Muslims.

Discrimination, harassment, prejudice, and unequal treatment of Muslim persons or Muslim-majority communities.

Exclusion of Muslim persons or Muslim-majority communities from major political and social spheres.

Making mendacious, dehumanizing, demonizing, or stereotypical allegations about Muslims, or of Muslims as a collective group, especially but not exclusively, conspiracies about Muslims entry into politics, government, or other societal institutions, the myth of Muslim identity having a unique propensity for terrorism, and claims of a demographic threat posed by Muslims or of a Muslim takeover.

Rhetorical, violent, or physical anti-Muslim manifestations directed against Muslim or non-Muslim individuals, or their property, or Muslim community institutions and religious facilities.

Shouting, verbal or physical abuse, pushing, spitting, pulling hijabs from Muslim women, and other forms of prejudicial abuses that target Muslims.

Calling for, aiding, encouraging, supporting, or justifying the killing, harming, or defaming of anyone, simply for practicing Islam or exhibiting a Muslim identity or heritage.

Expressing an outlook or worldview involving an unfounded dread and dislike of Muslims, which results in practices of exclusion and discrimination.

Accusing those practicing Islam, or exhibiting a Muslim identity or heritage, whether singularly or collectively, as being wholly responsible for any real or imagined wrongdoing committed by a single Muslim person or group.

Accusing Muslim citizens of being more loyal to a transnational Muslim community or to their countries of origin, or to the alleged priorities of Muslims worldwide, than to the interests of the people of New Jersey or the interests of the people of the United States.

Accusing those practicing Islam, or exhibiting a Muslim identity or heritage, whether singularly or collectively, as being wholly responsible for any real or imagined wrongdoing committed by any Muslim-majority country.

Accusing those practicing Islam, or exhibiting a Muslim identity or heritage, whether singularly or collectively, as being more loyal to any foreign Muslim-majority country, or the alleged priorities of Muslim persons worldwide, than to the interests of the people of the State of New Jersey, or to the interests of the people of the United States.

Other examples cover speech and viewpoints. These include “hostility and fear of Islam,” stereotypical allegations about Muslims, and “claims of a demographic threat posed by Muslims or of a Muslim takeover.”

The bill does not make any of these examples a crime by itself. What it does is tell public officials and police to “take into consideration” the definition when they review, investigate or decide whether someone broke an existing state law or policy against discrimination. That review would be used to determine whether an act was motivated by anti-Muslim intent and whether charges could be filed under existing criminal laws if it was driven by any of the 13 proposed acts.

That matters most in bias cases. Under current New Jersey law, motive can raise the stakes, because a bias finding can turn an ordinary offense into bias intimidation and bring stiffer penalties and even jail time.

The bill says criticism of a Muslim-majority country “similar to that leveled against any other country” does not count as Islamophobia. It also says nothing in the bill can be read to limit rights protected by the First Amendment or the New Jersey Constitution.

The thought police are coming for criticism of Islam in New Jersey. Fresh off their big election victories in NJ, Democrats here just introduced Assembly Bill A1146, which creates a sweeping new state definition of “Islamophobia”. And it could land you in jail.



Under the bill,… pic.twitter.com/Z6xbBr1fLq — Assemblyman Paul Kanitra (@VoteKanitra) November 8, 2026

Kanitra’s objections

Kanitra argues the definition is broad enough that factual statements about Islamic texts, history and demographics could be treated as evidence of discriminatory motive. He specifically pointed to:

Pew Research Center projections of Muslim population growth

Quranic passages on how women dress

passages on homosexuality

the historical jizya tax on non-Muslims

accounts of the age of Muhammad’s wife Aisha at marriage

Photo: new jersey's new islamophobia crime bill inspired by controversial uk laws

He said the bill could reach discrimination cases, workplace investigations, schools and bias-enhancement decisions. He also compared it to the United Kingdom, where people have been arrested over social media posts.

“This is how it all starts,” Kanitra wrote.

Not new, and not newly introduced

Kanitra’s post suggests the bill was just introduced after Democrats’ election wins. In fact, Assemblyman Joe Danielsen, D-Middlesex, introduced A1146 on Jan. 13, 2026.

Assemblywomen Verlina Reynolds-Jackson and Mitchelle Drulis and Assemblyman Roy Freiman are co-sponsors.

The proposal has been around for years without a vote but Kanitra fears that bill could now see action after the Democrats sweep of New Jersey on election night.

The sponsors say the definition is modeled partly on one drafted by a cross-party group of British lawmakers. To justify it, they cite FBI data showing that Muslims, about 1% of the U.S. population, were the targets of roughly 19% of religion-based hate incidents from 2015 to 2019. They also say New Jersey ranked among the top states for Islamophobic incidents in 2020.

They describe it as the first state definition of Islamophobia in the nation. They argue that consistent definitions are needed to track and investigate anti-Muslim crime and discrimination.

To become law, A1146 would have to clear committee, pass the full Assembly and Senate, and be signed by the governor. It has not been scheduled for a hearing in the current session.