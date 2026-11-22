Alliance Orthopedics, which already holds the naming rights to Toms River’s indoor track “Bubble,” now has a clinic in town for spine, joint, foot and pain care.

TOMS RIVER, N.J. – Alliance Orthopedics has opened a new clinic at 2 Route 37 in Toms River. The practice’s specialists can now treat Ocean County patients for sports injuries, joint pain, spine problems and chronic conditions without a drive north.

Toms River officials marked the opening with a ribbon cutting. Councilman Harry Aber helped cut the ribbon on behalf of Mayor Daniel T. Rodrick and the township, and township officials said Rodrick welcomed the business to Toms River.

Key Points Alliance Orthopedics opened a clinic at 2 Route 37 in Toms River.

Seven providers will work there, covering foot and ankle, spine, knee, shoulder, hand and wrist, pain management and vein care.

The Toms River office can be reached at (732) 655-2254.

Aber and Councilman Craig Coleman regularly attend ribbon cuttings and back small businesses that open in town.

The Toms River location is part of a growing network of Alliance offices in New Jersey. The group also has offices in Bloomfield, East Brunswick, Fair Lawn, Freehold, Middletown, Old Bridge, Randolph and Union.

The practice already had ties to Toms River before the clinic opened. In April, Alliance Orthopedics and Toms River Regional Schools signed a five-year naming rights agreement for the John Bennett Athletic Center, the district’s indoor track facility known as “the Bubble.” It is now called the Alliance Orthopedics Sports Complex.

Who Will See Patients in Toms River

These providers will be on staff at the Toms River office: Ammar Saymeh, DPM: Director of lower extremity services and orthopedic surgeon specializing in foot and ankle care

Director of lower extremity services and orthopedic surgeon specializing in foot and ankle care Roman I. Ashmyan, DO: Orthopedic surgeon specializing in the elbow, knee and shoulder

Orthopedic surgeon specializing in the elbow, knee and shoulder Gino Chiappetta, MD: Orthopedic surgeon specializing in spine care

Orthopedic surgeon specializing in spine care Joseph Legato, MD: Orthopedic surgeon specializing in the elbow, hand and wrist

Orthopedic surgeon specializing in the elbow, hand and wrist Jonathan Lee, DO, FAAPMR: Interventional pain and vein specialist

Interventional pain and vein specialist Eyad Xoubi, DPM: Orthopedic surgeon specializing in foot and ankle care

Orthopedic surgeon specializing in foot and ankle care Beth Wood, PA-C: Physician assistant in orthopedics

Business owners who are opening a business in Toms River, or thinking about it, can contact the mayor’s office at 732-341-1000, ext. 8255, the township said.

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