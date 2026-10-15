Blue Sky Real Estate Equities LLC filed a motion to join Jackson’s ongoing affordable housing litigation, seeking to turn a site that was zoned to be a commercial center into an apartment complex

JACKSON, NJ — Years ago, a plan by the township to create a major commercial site on County Line Road to house a movie theater, big-box stores, modern retail outlets, and large restaurant pads was included in the town’s master plan.

Now, the new owner of that property is suing Jackson in court, seeking to influence a judge to overturn the township’s highway commercial zoning and rezone it for another high-density affordable housing complex.

Photo: new owners of jackson movie theater and box store zoned property suing town to convert to affordable housing project

According to Jackson Council President Mordechai Burnstein and Mayor Jennifer Kuhn, the township intends to continue fighting the developer in court to defend its zoning and keep the property zoned for a future commercial center.

The project sits across from the South Knolls senior community.

A resident of South Knolls reached out to Shore News Network, alerting us to the lawsuit and the project. That person wanted to remain anonymous out of fear of reprisals, saying, “When I moved in, we were promised a commercial center with medical offices, restaurants, and even a movie theater. This was zoned commercial for that reason. Why even have zoning laws if every affordable housing developer can come in and sue and force their bad projects on us?”

Jackson’s mayor says she has been fighting the lawsuit and has no intention of settling it.

“This land was zoned over a decade ago to be an economic center for Jackson. It’s zoned for things we need, like a movie theater, box stores, restaurants, and medical and retail space,” Kuhn said. “We’re not going to roll over on our zoning every time a developer seeking to build high-density apartment projects takes us to court. We intend to fight this and defend our zoning in court, and we intend to win.”

The problem for Jackson Township right now is that environmentalists are challenging the township’s existing affordable housing plan. That infighting with the residents and town hall is opening the door for developers to seize upon opportunities that would not have existed if Jackson’s affordable housing agreement had already been approved.

Instead, battles over pinelands preservation for projects near the Manchester Township border could end with a judge forcing the township to build more high-density affordable housing in the center of town.

Or worse, the judge can toss Jackson’s entire plan and make the township place all of its 1,000 affordable housing units, bringing the total to about 5,000 combined units, in already populated areas of the township. That failure to comply with the state’s Affordable Housing mandate could also expose the township to builder’s remedy lawsuits and force the township to build large housing projects it does not want, where it does not want them.

Blue Sky Real Estate Equities LLC filed a motion in court, requesting permission to intervene in litigation involving Jackson’s Fourth Round Housing Element and Fair Share Plan.

The company is represented by attorney Donna M. Jennings of Wilentz, Goldman & Spitzer, P.A., a Woodbridge-based law firm. Jennings represents many large out-of-town developers in Jackson.

The filing seeks to designate Blue Sky as an intervenor-challenger, allowing the company to formally participate in the case and submit an answer challenging the township’s housing plan. Blue Sky did not enter into the affordable housing agreement when it was required.

Multiple developers already involved in Jackson litigation

The filing identifies several existing challengers in the township’s affordable housing proceedings who seek to capitalize on disagreements over the township’s existing agreement.

They include Fair Share Housing Center, CDR Whitesville LLC, G&I XI NJ Grocery Portfolio LLC and Lakewood Country Club.

Lakewood Country Club, whose property also sits in Jackson, is seeking to raze the golf course and turn it into a massive housing project. Kuhn and the township are also fighting that developer, whose property is owned by the family of former Lakewood Police Chief Greg Meyers.

If the developers win in court, it could put Jackson in a position where Ocean County judges, rather than local residents on planning and zoning boards, decide the town’s future.

Jackson Township’s affordable housing plan faces another legal challenge after Blue Sky Real Estate Equities LLC filed a March 2026 motion to intervene in Ocean County Superior Court.

Blue Sky Real Estate Equities seeks to join litigation challenging Jackson Township’s affordable housing plan as developers contest the municipality’s zoning strategy.

Jackson Township, Affordable Housing Litigation, Blue Sky Real Estate Equities, Ocean County Superior Court, Jackson Development