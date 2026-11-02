New york lottery delivers double surprise at staten island shop and western ny 7-eleven

Two New York stores score top-prize TAKE 5 wins in Friday night’s drawing.

NEW YORK, N.Y. – Two New York businesses are celebrating a lucky Friday night after selling top-prize-winning TAKE 5 tickets in the October 30 Evening drawing. A Staten Island card shop and a 7-Eleven in Western New York both landed winning tickets, with the convenience store accounting for 10 of the night’s top-prize tickets.

The New York Lottery announced that Greenridge Cards & Gifts, located at 3259 Richmond Avenue in Staten Island, sold one winning ticket worth $3,085. Meanwhile, a 7-Eleven at 12223 Olean Road in Yorkshire sold 10 winning tickets, each worth $3,085.

Together, the two retailers accounted for 11 top-prize-winning tickets with a combined value of $33,935. The lottery did not disclose whether the 10 tickets sold at the Yorkshire store belonged to one player or multiple individuals.

Staten Island Card Shop Lands TAKE 5 Top Prize

Greenridge Cards & Gifts on Richmond Avenue became the latest Staten Island retailer to sell a top-prize-winning New York Lottery ticket.

The $3,085 ticket matched all five numbers in Friday night’s TAKE 5 Evening drawing, earning a share of the game’s top-prize pool.

The store’s winning ticket was one of 11 reported top-prize tickets statewide from the drawing.

For the person holding the Staten Island ticket, a routine lottery purchase delivered a four-figure payday.

Yorkshire 7-Eleven Sells Ten Winning Tickets

The other winning location was a 7-Eleven in Yorkshire, a community in Cattaraugus County in Western New York.

The store, located at 12223 Olean Road, sold 10 top-prize-winning tickets for the same October 30 Evening drawing.

Each ticket was worth $3,085, bringing the total value of winning tickets sold at that location to $30,850.

The lottery’s announcement did not establish whether the tickets were purchased separately or by the same player.

Unlike games with a single fixed jackpot, TAKE 5 divides its top-prize pool among tickets matching all five winning numbers. That allows multiple winning tickets to share the prize in the same drawing.

TAKE 5 Players Have One Year to Claim Prizes

TAKE 5 drawings take place twice daily, at 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m., with players selecting five numbers from 1 through 39.

According to the New York Lottery, prizes from draw games must be claimed within one year of the drawing date. Tickets from Friday’s drawing can therefore be claimed through October 30, 2027.

The state lottery reported contributing $3.6 billion to public education during fiscal year 2025-2026.