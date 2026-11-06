New York Man Accused of Running Over Cop, Then Smashing Into Two More During Wild Chase

A knife-wielding burglary suspect allegedly ran over one officer before a violent head-on crash injured two more cops.

NEW CITY, N.Y. – A 24-year-old New York man accused of running over a police officer and leading cops on a terrifying high-speed chase that ended with a head-on collision involving another patrol car is now facing an attempted aggravated murder charge. Prosecutors say the suspect reached speeds exceeding 80 mph, repeatedly swerved into oncoming traffic and left three police officers injured during the violent October rampage through Rockland County.

Isaac E. Catedral, of Haverstraw, was arraigned Friday in Rockland County Court before Judge David M. Ascher on a sweeping indictment that includes attempted aggravated murder, first-degree burglary and multiple assault charges. Rockland County District Attorney Thomas E. Walsh II announced the indictment on November 6, confirming that Catedral was ordered held without bail.

The charges stem from an October 23 incident that began with an alleged knife-wielding break-in at a Haverstraw residence and escalated into a dangerous pursuit across the county. By the time police brought the chase to an end, one officer had allegedly been struck and run over, two others had been injured in a head-on crash, and several civilian vehicles had been hit.

Police Say Suspect Ran Over Officer and Took Off

According to the Rockland County District Attorney’s Office, Catedral allegedly arrived at a Haverstraw residence armed with a knife and began repeatedly striking the front door while screaming at people inside.

Prosecutors allege he entered the residence before fleeing in a vehicle, setting off a series of events that would leave three Town of Haverstraw police officers injured.

The situation turned particularly violent at the intersection of Sharp Street and Prospect Street.

Investigators allege Catedral struck a Haverstraw police officer with his vehicle and drove over the officer before accelerating away from the scene.

Rather than stopping after the collision, prosecutors say Catedral continued driving, triggering a high-speed police pursuit through Rockland County.

The injured officer suffered significant physical injuries and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

80 MPH Chase Ends With Head-On Crash Into Police Cruiser

The pursuit quickly became a dangerous ordeal for officers and motorists traveling through the area.

According to prosecutors, Catedral drove recklessly through Rockland County, repeatedly crossing into lanes of oncoming traffic while reaching speeds above 80 mph.

The chase eventually reached Route 9W, where investigators say Catedral was traveling northbound in the lane designated for southbound traffic.

That’s when the pursuit took another violent turn.

Prosecutors allege Catedral slammed head-on into a Town of Haverstraw Police Department patrol vehicle occupied by two officers. His vehicle also collided with cars belonging to nearby motorists.

Both officers inside the patrol car suffered physical injuries and were taken to local hospitals.

The collision brought the chase to an end, and responding officers found Catedral behind the wheel of the vehicle, according to the district attorney’s office. Investigators said he was the only occupant.

The October 23 incident prompted an extensive police investigation, with authorities examining the alleged burglary, the collision involving the first officer and the subsequent high-speed pursuit.

Haverstraw Man Held Without Bail on Attempted Murder Indictment

Catedral was formally arraigned Friday on a lengthy indictment covering the alleged break-in, injuries to officers and events during the pursuit.

The indictment includes attempted aggravated murder, first-degree burglary, first-degree attempted assault, four counts of second-degree assault, first-degree reckless endangerment and resisting arrest.

He also faces seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, two counts of fourth-degree criminal mischief and two counts of fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Judge Ascher ordered Catedral remanded without bail pending his next scheduled court appearance on December 8.

The investigation remains active and is being conducted by the Town of Haverstraw Police Department.

Executive Assistant District Attorney Edward Barrett and Senior Assistant District Attorney Sean Burke are prosecuting the case.

The district attorney’s office has not released updated medical conditions for the three injured officers or detailed the extent of the damage to civilian vehicles involved in the collisions.

The allegations now place Catedral at the center of a major criminal prosecution involving an alleged attempted killing of a police officer, multiple injuries and a dangerous roadway pursuit.

The charges are accusations, and Catedral is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in court.