A flower order dispute allegedly turns into a violent attack that leaves an employee hospitalized.
NEWARK, NJ – A Newark man accused of stabbing a flower shop employee in the neck, repeatedly punching her and stealing up to $2,000 from the register was arrested Tuesday, just one day after the violent robbery on Bloomfield Avenue, authorities announced.
Bryant Dudley, 41, of Newark, faces robbery, aggravated assault and weapons charges stemming from the Monday afternoon attack at Floristeria Jely’s Multiservice & Flowers. Investigators allege Dudley entered the business asking about a flower order that had never been placed before attacking the employee after another customer left.
The employee suffered a large laceration to her neck and was treated at University Hospital, according to Newark Public Safety Director Emanuel Miranda Sr. Police said Dudley fled with cash from the register and the victim’s wallet, which contained debit cards and identification.
Newark Flower Shop Visit Turns Into Violent Robbery
The attack unfolded around 1 p.m. Monday, November 16, inside Floristeria Jely’s Multiservice & Flowers on Bloomfield Avenue.