A flower order dispute allegedly turns into a violent attack that leaves an employee hospitalized.

NEWARK, NJ – A Newark man accused of stabbing a flower shop employee in the neck, repeatedly punching her and stealing up to $2,000 from the register was arrested Tuesday, just one day after the violent robbery on Bloomfield Avenue, authorities announced.

Bryant Dudley, 41, of Newark, faces robbery, aggravated assault and weapons charges stemming from the Monday afternoon attack at Floristeria Jely’s Multiservice & Flowers. Investigators allege Dudley entered the business asking about a flower order that had never been placed before attacking the employee after another customer left.

The employee suffered a large laceration to her neck and was treated at University Hospital, according to Newark Public Safety Director Emanuel Miranda Sr. Police said Dudley fled with cash from the register and the victim’s wallet, which contained debit cards and identification.

Photo: Newark Flower Shop Worker Stabbed in Neck Over Missing Order, Robbery Suspect Arrested image 98

Newark Flower Shop Visit Turns Into Violent Robbery

The attack unfolded around 1 p.m. Monday, November 16, inside Floristeria Jely’s Multiservice & Flowers on Bloomfield Avenue.

According to the Newark Department of Public Safety, Dudley entered the establishment and asked an employee about a flower order.

The employee searched for the order but could not locate it.

When she explained that the order had not been placed, the interaction allegedly escalated.

Police say Dudley waited until another customer left the store before approaching the employee near the cash register.

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He then allegedly produced an object resembling a screwdriver, cornered the woman and demanded money.

The employee refused.

Investigators allege Dudley responded by stabbing her in the neck, inflicting a large laceration.

The violence continued after the initial stabbing.

According to police, Dudley shoved the injured employee to the floor and punched her several times before taking money from the register.

The amount stolen was estimated at between $1,000 and $2,000.

Authorities also reported that the woman’s wallet, containing debit cards and personal identification, was taken during the robbery.

Employee Hospitalized After Stabbing on Bloomfield Avenue

The injured employee was transported to University Hospital in Newark for treatment.

Authorities confirmed that she suffered a significant neck laceration but did not provide additional details about her injuries or treatment.

The department’s announcement did not identify the victim or disclose her age.

Police also did not specify whether she had been released from the hospital.

The alleged attack unfolded inside a business during the afternoon, after another customer had left the premises.

Investigators have not publicly stated whether other witnesses were present or whether security cameras recorded the confrontation.

The robbery prompted a police investigation that ultimately led detectives to a Newark resident.

By the following day, authorities had identified and apprehended the suspect.

Newark Police Arrest Bryant Dudley in North Ward

Dudley was arrested Tuesday, November 17, in Newark’s North Ward, according to Public Safety Director Emanuel Miranda Sr.

The arrest came approximately one day after the flower shop employee was attacked.

Police charged the 41-year-old with robbery, aggravated assault, possession of a weapon and unlawful possession of a weapon.

The department did not disclose the circumstances of his arrest or indicate whether the alleged weapon had been recovered.

Authorities also did not announce a court date or provide information about Dudley’s custody status following the arrest.

The case centers on allegations that a routine customer interaction involving a missing flower order escalated into a violent robbery.

Prosecutors will now have to establish the circumstances of the encounter and prove the charges in court.

The arrest closes the initial search for a suspect but does not resolve the criminal case.

Dudley is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.