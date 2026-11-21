Two 7th Precinct officers got to the Roseville Avenue apartment building before firefighters and led residents out through heavy smoke.

NEWARK, N.J. – Two Newark police officers were hospitalized for smoke inhalation Friday night after they rescued four residents from an apartment building where e-bikes had caught fire in the hallway.

Officers Estrella and Lopez of the 7th Precinct reached the three-story building in the 100 block of Roseville Avenue at about 6:44 p.m., while firefighters were still on the way, according to Newark Public Safety Director Emanuel Miranda Sr. Visibility was minimal, but the officers got four residents out of the building.

What Happened Two 7th Precinct officers rescued four residents from a burning apartment building on Roseville Avenue before firefighters arrived.

The fire started with several e-bikes in the building’s foyer and hallway. Firefighters removed 12 more scooters and e-bikes from a first-floor apartment.

Both officers and all four residents are in stable condition. Five residents have been relocated.

Both officers were taken to University Hospital for smoke inhalation.

“I commend 7th Precinct Officers Estrella and Lopez for courageously putting the safety of Newark families above their own safety,” Miranda said. “The residents they evacuated were close to collapsing due to the presence of heavy smoke, causing the Officers to nearly collapse themselves.”

“I am grateful that the four rescued victims and the two Newark Police Officers each are in stable condition. Otherwise, this incident could have ended in a horrific tragedy,” he said.

When firefighters arrived, several e-bikes were burning in the building’s foyer and hallway, officials said. Firefighters then removed another 12 scooters and e-bikes from an apartment on the first floor.

The fire was declared under control at 8:09 p.m. Five residents have been relocated, according to the department.

Miranda urged e-bike owners to be careful about where they charge their batteries.

“The National Fire Prevention Association warns e-bike owners to charge these items outside and away from exits. These batteries are larger and store more energy,” Miranda said. “If they fail, fires can start quickly and spread to cause injury or even worse, loss of life.”

The National Fire Protection Association advises owners to use only the charger made for their device, to unplug it once the battery is full, and to stop using any battery that swells, overheats, leaks or gives off an odor. Lithium-ion battery fires have become a growing problem in Newark and other cities, especially in apartment buildings where bikes are stored inside near exits.

For more e-bike fire and Essex County news, follow Shore News Network.

Sources: City of Newark Department of Public Safety, National Fire Protection Association