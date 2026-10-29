Newark Police Search for Suspect Who Stole Laptop, Wallet and Used Victim’s Credit Card

Newark police are searching for a suspect caught on surveillance video using a stolen credit card at multiple East Ward locations after a rental car was burglarized inside an underground parking garage.

Newark, NJ – Newark police are asking the public to help identify a suspect wanted in connection with a car burglary that left a victim without his laptop, wallet and other personal belongings. Investigators say the suspect was captured on surveillance video using the victim’s stolen credit card at several locations in the city’s East Ward.

According to Newark Public Safety Director Emanuel Miranda Sr., the burglary occurred Saturday, October 24, after the victim parked his rental vehicle in an underground garage in the 30 block of Freeman Street. The victim parked at approximately 12:30 a.m. and discovered the missing property when he opened the vehicle’s trunk later that day.

Stolen credit card used at multiple Newark locations

Investigators said the victim reported that his laptop, wallet and other belongings had disappeared from the rental vehicle. Police have not disclosed the total value of the stolen property or whether the vehicle showed signs of forced entry.

During the investigation, authorities obtained surveillance footage showing a suspect using the victim’s credit card at several businesses or locations in Newark’s East Ward. The department has released a public appeal seeking help identifying the person shown in the footage.

Police have not disclosed the number of transactions made with the stolen card or the total amount charged. Authorities also have not identified the locations where the card was used.

Police seek public help identifying burglary suspect

The Newark Department of Public Safety issued its appeal through an official social media announcement, asking residents to review the suspect’s image and contact investigators with information.

Public Safety Director Miranda is urging anyone who recognizes the individual or has information about the burglary to contact the Newark Police Division’s 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line. Information can be provided anonymously, and qualifying tips may result in a reward.

The department’s Crime Stopper hotline is 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477). Police said, “All anonymous Crime Stopper tips are confidential and could result in a reward.”

Authorities have not announced an arrest or released the suspect’s identity. The investigation remains focused on identifying the person captured using the stolen credit card and determining the circumstances of the vehicle burglary.

The case highlights a theft involving a vehicle parked inside a residential underground garage, followed by reported unauthorized credit card activity elsewhere in Newark. Police are asking anyone with information to come forward as investigators work to identify the suspect.