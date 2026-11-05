Police say suspects used a stolen Dodge Durango in two robberies less than two hours apart, targeting a man on Miller Street and a parking attendant on Bruen Street.

NEWARK, N.J. – Newark police are searching for suspects accused of carrying out two robberies in less than two hours, first stealing an envelope containing $8,000 from a man at knifepoint and then threatening a parking lot attendant with a screwdriver. Investigators say the suspects used a stolen Dodge Durango in both crimes before fleeing with cash, a cellphone, a wallet and car keys.

The robberies occurred Saturday, September 26, beginning around 8:20 a.m. in the 100 block of Miller Street. About 90 minutes later, at 10:09 a.m., the suspects allegedly targeted the J&L Parking Lot on Bruen Street, according to the Newark Department of Public Safety.

Photo: newark robbery suspects steal $8,000 at knifepoint, then hit parking lot

Newark Public Safety Director Emanuel Miranda Sr. is asking residents to help identify the individuals involved. The stolen SUV has since been recovered, but the department’s public appeal did not announce any arrests.

Suspects Steal $8,000 From Man on Newark Street

The first robbery unfolded on Miller Street, where police say the suspects approached a man in a gray Dodge Durango bearing New Jersey license plate U40YKE.

One of the suspects allegedly pulled out a knife and demanded an envelope containing $8,000 that the victim was attempting to conceal.

According to investigators, the suspect grabbed the envelope before returning to the Durango.

The vehicle then fled westbound on Miller Street toward McCarter Highway.

Police did not disclose why the victim was carrying the money or whether the suspects knew about the envelope before approaching him.

Investigators also did not specify how many suspects were inside the SUV.

Photo: newark robbery suspects steal $8,000 at knifepoint, then hit parking lot

Parking Lot Attendant Threatened With Screwdriver

The second robbery occurred at approximately 10:09 a.m. at J&L Parking Lot on Bruen Street.

Police say the suspects arrived in the same Dodge Durango, exited the vehicle and confronted a parking attendant.

One of the suspects allegedly pointed a screwdriver at the employee and ordered him to leave the parking booth.

The attendant complied, and the suspects entered the booth, according to the department.

They allegedly stole $459 in cash, a cellphone, a wallet and car keys before leaving the parking lot.

The suspects fled southbound on Bruen Street in the Durango.

Together, the two robberies involved at least $8,459 in stolen cash, not including the value of the other property.

The department did not report whether either victim suffered physical injuries.

Stolen Dodge Durango Recovered During Investigation

Police identified the vehicle used in both robberies as a gray Dodge Durango with New Jersey registration U40YKE.

Investigators said the SUV had been stolen, although the department did not provide details about the original vehicle theft.

The Durango was subsequently recovered.

Police have not disclosed where or when it was found or whether investigators recovered any of the stolen cash and personal belongings.

The department’s appeal seeks help identifying the robbery suspects, but it does not provide their names or announce criminal charges.

Investigators have also not publicly explained whether the suspects were connected to either victim before the robberies.

Newark Police Ask Public to Identify Robbery Suspects

Miranda is urging anyone who recognizes the individuals involved or has information about either robbery to contact the Newark Police Division.

Tips can be submitted anonymously through the department’s 24-hour Crime Stopper hotline at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477).

Police say information provided through the tip line remains confidential and may qualify for a reward.

The department is particularly interested in identifying those responsible for the Miller Street robbery and the subsequent parking booth robbery on Bruen Street.

Although the stolen vehicle has been recovered, the investigation remains unresolved in the information released by Newark police.