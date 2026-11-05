Newark thief caught on camera stealing sewing machine, clothes from unlocked car

Police are searching for a suspect seen on surveillance footage entering a vehicle on Schley Street and taking several personal belongings.

NEWARK, N.J. – A thief was caught on surveillance video allegedly stealing a sewing machine, boots and a jacket from an unlocked car parked on a Newark street. Police are now asking the public to help identify the suspect, who was seen entering the vehicle during an evening theft in October.

The Newark Department of Public Safety said the theft occurred Wednesday, October 7, at approximately 8 p.m. in the 100 block of Schley Street. Investigators said the suspect opened the door of a woman’s parked vehicle and removed several personal belongings.

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Newark Public Safety Director Emanuel Miranda Sr. issued a public appeal for information about the suspect. The department has not announced an arrest in connection with the incident.

Surveillance Video Captures Theft on Schley Street

The incident unfolded around 8 p.m. when a woman had left her vehicle parked along Schley Street in Newark.

According to police, the car was unlocked when the suspect approached and opened its door.

Surveillance footage captured the individual entering the vehicle and taking property from inside.

Investigators identified the stolen items as a pair of boots, a jacket and a sewing machine.

Police did not release the estimated value of the stolen property or identify the brand or model of the sewing machine.

The department also did not specify whether the items have been recovered.

The suspect left the scene, and investigators are seeking assistance identifying him.

Newark Police Release Description of Theft Suspect

Police described the suspect as a Black male wearing a black jacket and red shorts at the time of the theft.

The description was included in the department’s public appeal, which referenced surveillance footage from the incident.

Investigators did not disclose the suspect’s approximate age, height or other identifying characteristics.

The department also has not established whether the suspect knew the victim or had any connection to the vehicle before the theft.

The October 7 incident is being investigated as a theft from an automobile.

Police have not announced criminal charges against an identified individual.

Newark Public Safety Director Requests Tips From Residents

Miranda is asking anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information about the stolen property to contact the Newark Police Division.

The department’s 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line is available at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477).

According to the department, anonymous tips are confidential and may qualify for a reward.

Residents can also follow the department’s official public safety updates for information about investigations and requests for assistance.

The department did not disclose whether the victim’s belongings had been located or whether additional evidence had been recovered.

The suspect’s identity remains unknown in the public information released by police.

Police Remind Drivers About Vehicle Theft Risks

The case involved an unlocked vehicle, allowing the suspect to open the door without forcing entry, according to investigators.

The stolen items included clothing and a sewing machine, demonstrating that thefts from parked vehicles do not necessarily involve cash, electronics or expensive accessories.

Drivers can reduce opportunities for theft by locking their vehicles and removing valuables from view before leaving them unattended.

Newark police are continuing to seek information about the individual recorded entering the vehicle on Schley Street.

Anyone who can identify the suspect or provide information about the October 7 incident is encouraged to contact the department’s Crime Stopper hotline.