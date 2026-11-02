Newburgh Smoke Shop Sells $50K Powerball Winner in Halloween Night Surprise

A North Plank Road lottery ticket delivers a five-figure holiday payday.

NEWBURGH, N.Y. – A Newburgh smoke shop sold a Powerball ticket worth $50,000 during Saturday night’s Halloween drawing, giving one lottery player in Orange County a substantial prize. The ticket was purchased at Smokes 4 Less on North Plank Road, one of three locations across New York that sold third-prize-winning tickets.

The New York Lottery identified Smokes 4 Less, located at 59 North Plank Road in Newburgh, as one of the retailers selling a winning ticket for the October 31 Powerball drawing. The ticket matched four white balls and the red Powerball, earning the game’s standard $50,000 third-tier prize.

The winning white-ball numbers were 2, 4, 18, 50 and 56, with 20 serving as the red Powerball. Three tickets across New York matched the same prize requirements, with winners also sold in Middletown and Poughquag.

Newburgh Smoke Shop Lands Halloween Powerball Win

Smokes 4 Less became the latest Hudson Valley retailer to sell a significant Powerball-winning ticket.

The store’s location at 59 North Plank Road placed the winning sale in the Newburgh area, where lottery players were among those participating in Saturday’s nationally televised drawing.

The $50,000 third-tier prize is awarded when a ticket matches four of the five white balls plus the red Powerball.

A ticket matching all five white balls without the red Powerball would instead qualify for the game’s $1 million second-tier prize.

The New York Lottery’s announcement did not indicate whether the Newburgh ticket had been claimed.

Three Hudson Valley Stores Sell $50K Powerball Tickets

The Newburgh ticket was part of a trio of third-prize winners sold across New York in the Halloween drawing.

The other two tickets were purchased at a QuickChek on Route 211 East in Middletown and Beekman Shell on Route 55 in Poughquag.

Each ticket carried a $50,000 prize, bringing the total value of the three reported third-tier winners to $150,000.

All three retailers are located within the broader Hudson Valley region, making Saturday’s results particularly noteworthy for lottery players in that part of the state.

The national Powerball jackpot had reached an advertised $760 million before the October 31 drawing. No ticket matched all six numbers to capture the grand prize.

Powerball Players Have One Year to Collect Prizes

Powerball drawings are held on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday nights at 10:59 p.m. Eastern Time.

Players select five numbers from 1 through 69 and a red Powerball number from 1 through 26, with prize amounts depending on the combination matched.

Under New York Lottery rules, draw-game prizes must be claimed within one year of the drawing. The deadline for Saturday’s winning ticket is October 31, 2027.

Players can check results and review prize information through the official New York Lottery website.

The lottery also reported contributing $3.6 billion to public education statewide during fiscal year 2025-2026.