NJ Cracks Down on Prostitution Rings as New York Weighs Decriminalization

An Assembly bill cleared by the Judiciary Committee would make promoting prostitution a second-degree crime, with at least five years behind bars and no parole. It also creates new charges for the bosses and members of prostitution networks.

New Jersey lawmakers are moving in the opposite direction from the decriminalization push across the Hudson. On October 15, the Assembly Judiciary Committee advanced Assembly Bill 1407, a measure that would put people who profit from prostitution in prison for years instead of months.

The bill is sponsored by Assemblywomen Ellen Park (D-Bergen), Andrea Katz (D-Atlantic/Burlington) and Carmen Theresa Morales (D-Essex). Co-sponsors include Assemblywoman Dawn Fantasia, Assemblyman Robert Karabinchak and Assemblywomen Tennille McCoy and Carol Murphy. It now heads toward a full Assembly vote. A matching Senate bill, S473, is before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Five Years Minimum, No Parole

Under current New Jersey law, most forms of promoting prostitution, such as running a brothel, recruiting workers or sharing in the profits, are third-degree crimes. Soliciting customers and procuring a prostitute for a client are fourth-degree offenses.

A1407 would raise all of them to second-degree crimes, which carry five to 10 years in prison and fines up to $150,000. Compelling someone into prostitution and promoting the prostitution of one’s spouse would also become second-degree offenses.

The real bite is the parole ban. A person convicted would have to serve one-third to one-half of the sentence, or five years, whichever is longer, before becoming eligible for release.

The bill also creates two new charges aimed at organized operations. A leader of a prostitution network, meaning anyone who organizes, finances, manages, supervises or recruits for the operation, would face a second-degree charge. That person could also be fined up to $250,000 or five times the profits seized at arrest, whichever is greater. A participant who works under someone else’s direction could face a third-degree charge. A participant who was a victim of human trafficking at the time would have that as a legal defense.

Defendants charged with any prostitution-related crime would be barred from the state’s Pretrial Intervention Program, which lets some first-time offenders avoid a conviction. The one exception is a person charged only with engaging in prostitution.

Massage Parlor Probe Behind the Push

Lawmakers wrote the bill in response to a 2024 report by the State Commission of Investigation. The watchdog reviewed roughly 250 massage businesses across the state and found signs of human trafficking at a number of them. In some cases, female employees appeared to be living inside the businesses, sleeping on beds tucked in back rooms and cooking in makeshift kitchens.

The New Jersey bill lands while the region is split over sex work. In Albany, New York lawmakers have bills pending that would decriminalize prostitution between consenting adults, a cause backed by sex-worker advocacy groups and opposed by many anti-trafficking organizations. Pennsylvania is going New Jersey’s way: its state Senate passed a bill in June to raise penalties for buying sex and expand promoting-prostitution charges.

The full text of A1407 is posted on the New Jersey Legislature’s website. The bill still needs to pass both houses and be signed by the governor before it becomes law, keeping it on the state politics radar for the rest of the session.