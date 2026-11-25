HACKENSACK, NJ – A 34-year-old Hackensack man is behind bars after a Tuesday drug raid uncovered a large stash of cocaine, approximately 20 pounds of marijuana, fraudulent driver’s licenses and $27,000 in cash, police announced Wednesday.

Christopher E. Brooks was arrested following a narcotics investigation conducted by the Hackensack Police Department’s Crime Suppression Bureau under the direction of Police Chief Michael Antista.

Officers, assisted by the department’s Emergency Service Unit, executed a Bergen County Superior Court-authorized search warrant targeting Brooks’ apartment and a rental vehicle he operated.

Cocaine packaged for street sales seized during raid

Investigators recovered more than eight ounces of cocaine that police described as “individually packaged for street level narcotic sales.”

Officers also seized approximately 20 pounds of marijuana, drug paraphernalia and fraudulent driver’s licenses. Police allege the approximately $27,000 in cash recovered during the searches was derived from criminal activity.

Brooks faces first-degree possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, second-degree possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and third-degree financial facilitation.

Additional charges include possession of drug paraphernalia with intent to distribute, possession of false government documents and other controlled dangerous substance offenses.

Hackensack man jailed pending court appearance

Brooks was processed and remanded to the Bergen County Jail on a complaint warrant pending his initial appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

Police are encouraging residents with information about criminal activity to contact Bergen Crime Stoppers at 844-466-6789. Anonymous tips that qualify may earn cash rewards of up to $1,000.

Brooks is presumed innocent unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.