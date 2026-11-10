NJ Grand Jury Clears Woodbridge Cop After High-Speed Crash Kills Young Passenger and Dog

A deadly Route 1 crash killed a juvenile, injured three others and left a dog dead. Now, a grand jury has reached its decision.

WOODBRIDGE, NJ – A Woodbridge police officer will not face criminal charges in connection with a high-speed pursuit that ended in a devastating Route 1 crash, killing a juvenile passenger and seriously injuring occupants of another vehicle. A New Jersey state grand jury reviewed the deadly February incident and voted against indicting the officer, state officials announced Tuesday.

Officer Khari Manzini of the Woodbridge Police Department was cleared of potential criminal charges following an investigation by the New Jersey Attorney General’s Office. The grand jury concluded its deliberations Monday, November 9, voting to return no indictment in the case involving a Nissan Maxima driven by 18-year-old Mikael Salman of Iselin.

The juvenile passenger inside Salman’s vehicle died following the collision, while Salman and the occupants of a second civilian vehicle were hospitalized. Investigators also discovered a dead dog inside the Nissan, adding another tragic detail to the crash that unfolded during the overnight police encounter.

High-Speed Route 1 Pursuit Ends in Fatal Collision

According to the New Jersey Attorney General’s Office, the events began late February 19 when a Nissan Maxima allegedly traveled southbound on Route 1 at a high rate of speed.

Officer Manzini was positioned in a marked Woodbridge police vehicle when he observed the Nissan and pulled away from his stationary position in an attempt to catch up.

The vehicles traveled from Route 1 South onto residential streets before returning to the highway.

Approximately one minute after the Nissan reentered Route 1 South, it collided with another civilian vehicle near Gill Lane in Woodbridge.

The impact proved fatal for the juvenile passenger riding in Salman’s car.

The young passenger was pronounced dead at 12:25 a.m. February 20. State officials have not released the juvenile’s identity.

Salman survived the crash but required hospitalization for his injuries.

The occupants of the second vehicle suffered serious injuries and were transported to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital for treatment.

Investigators also found the body of a deceased dog inside the Nissan.

The Attorney General’s Office confirmed that Manzini’s police vehicle was not directly involved in the collision.

The investigation did not establish in the public announcement whether Salman was attempting to evade police or what prompted the Nissan’s movements through residential streets.

Grand Jury Reviews Police Video, Radio Calls and Witness Accounts

Because a civilian died during an encounter involving law enforcement, the case was referred to the Attorney General’s Office under New Jersey’s independent investigation requirements.

State law requires fatal incidents occurring during police encounters to be investigated and presented to a grand jury for consideration of possible criminal charges against the involved officers.

The investigation included surveillance footage, recordings from police vehicles, radio communications, autopsy findings and interviews with civilian and law enforcement witnesses.

The material was presented to New Jersey residents serving on the state grand jury.

After reviewing the evidence and hearing testimony, jurors completed their deliberations November 9.

The panel returned a “no bill,” meaning it declined to indict Officer Manzini.

The decision means the grand jury found insufficient grounds to return criminal charges under the legal standards presented to it. It does not necessarily resolve every question surrounding the pursuit or prevent administrative review of the officer’s conduct.

The Attorney General’s Office previously released video footage and police recordings from the crash investigation, providing the public access to evidence examined during the investigation.

The footage was released before the grand jury’s decision.

No Criminal Indictment, but Administrative Review Remains Possible

The grand jury’s decision concludes the criminal charging review involving Officer Manzini, but additional administrative considerations may remain.

Under the state’s Independent Prosecutor Directive, the Division of Criminal Justice determines whether matters arising from these investigations should be referred for internal administrative review.

Such reviews examine whether officers complied with department policies and procedures, which are separate from the standards used to determine criminal liability.

The Attorney General’s Office said its investigation underwent required conflict checks, and no actual or potential conflicts of interest were identified among personnel assigned to the case.

The investigation was also reviewed under the state’s procedures before the evidence was presented to the grand jury.

No announcement was made concerning whether Manzini will face an administrative review or departmental discipline.

The decision comes nearly nine months after the crash that claimed a juvenile’s life near Gill Lane.

While the officer will not be criminally charged, the underlying tragedy remains: a young passenger died, three people were injured, including occupants of another vehicle who suffered serious injuries, and a dog was found dead inside the Nissan.

The grand jury’s decision closes one chapter of the investigation into the fatal Woodbridge police encounter, but it does not erase the consequences of the crash.