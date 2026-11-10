NJ Morning Traffic: GWB Delays Hit 45 Minutes; Parkway Debris Blocks Lane in Brick

A disabled vehicle on the George Washington Bridge upper level and heavy Holland Tunnel volume made Tuesday’s trip into Manhattan slow, while Shore commuters dealt with debris on the Garden State Parkway.

Tuesday’s commute into New York City was a slog for North Jersey drivers. As of 8:31 a.m., the trip on I-95 from I-80 to the Alexander Hamilton Bridge was taking up to 45 minutes, and the Holland Tunnel was running 30 to 35 minutes, according to traffic reports.

Here’s where things stood across the state as of about 8:30 a.m. Conditions change quickly, so check 511NJ for the latest before you head out.

George Washington Bridge

In Fort Lee, the George Washington Bridge was the worst spot of the morning:

Upper level eastbound: A disabled vehicle at mid-span was blocking the right lane as of 8:25 a.m. Travel time from I-80 to the Alexander Hamilton Bridge was 45 minutes.

A disabled vehicle at mid-span was blocking the right lane as of 8:25 a.m. Travel time from I-80 to the Alexander Hamilton Bridge was 45 minutes. Lower level eastbound: All lanes were open, but travel time on the same stretch was 35 minutes as of 8:32 a.m.

All lanes were open, but travel time on the same stretch was 35 minutes as of 8:32 a.m. Trucks: Truck restrictions were in effect on the lower level eastbound. Commercial vehicles at Exit 73 coming from Route 46, Route 4 and the I-95 local lanes should keep left. Trucks in the I-95 express lanes should use Exit 73.

Holland Tunnel

All lanes were open in the south tube eastbound, but delays were heavy as of 8:32 a.m. Travel time to the New York side was 30 to 35 minutes from New Jersey Turnpike Exit 14C, and the same from Route 139 at Tonnelle Circle.

Garden State Parkway in Brick

At the Shore, debris was blocking the center lane of the Garden State Parkway southbound just north of Exit 90, the County Route 549/Chambers Bridge Road exit in Brick Township, as of 8:21 a.m.

Route 29 in Hamilton

In Mercer County, a disabled vehicle had the right shoulder of Route 29 northbound closed just north of I-295 in Hamilton Township as of 7:44 a.m.

Ongoing: Port Street in Newark

Port Street in Newark, between Brewster Road and Marlin Street, has been down to one 11-foot lane in each direction since Aug. 3. Truck restrictions remain in place there.

Oversize loads must follow these routes:

Eastbound: use the Corbin Street ramp.

use the Corbin Street ramp. Westbound: take the Marlin Street/Kellogg Street detour or use Outer Port Street.

take the Marlin Street/Kellogg Street detour or use Outer Port Street. Exiting: all oversize loads must leave to the south via North Avenue.

Drivers who need an oversize-load escort can call the Port Authority Police Department at 973-578-2180.

NJ morning traffic: GWB delays reached 45 minutes, Holland Tunnel ran 30-35 minutes and Parkway debris blocked a lane in Brick Township Tuesday.