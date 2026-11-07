NJ Stores Caught Selling Vapes to Teens Could Face Triple Fines

A Senate bill from Joseph Vitale would raise the penalty for selling tobacco or vape products to anyone under 21 to as much as $3,000 per violation, with fines aimed at the retailer instead of the clerk behind the counter. An Assembly version has already passed.

New Jersey shops that sell e-cigarettes, cigarettes or other nicotine products to customers under 21 could soon pay three times today’s fines. Senate Bill 4033, sponsored by Sen. Joseph F. Vitale (D-Middlesex), would raise the civil penalty for underage tobacco sales to $750 for a first offense, $1,500 for a second and $3,000 for every violation after that.

The proposal picked up momentum on October 29, when the Assembly approved its own version, Assembly Bill 425. That vote sends the fight over youth vaping to the New Jersey Senate.

Retailers, Not Cashiers, on the Hook

Current state law sets underage-sale fines at $250, $500 and $1,000, and they can land on an individual employee who rings up the sale. Vitale’s bill shifts that liability to the retailer itself and holds the business responsible whether the sale happens at the register, through a worker or from a vending machine on the premises.

The bill also widens what counts as a banned underage sale. Instead of listing cigarettes and electronic smoking devices one by one, it covers any product made from or containing tobacco or nicotine, including chewing tobacco, snus, cigars and vapes. Accessories are covered too, such as rolling papers, blunt and hemp wraps, filters, hookahs, pipes and vape liquids, even if they contain no nicotine. FDA-approved products, such as quit-smoking aids, are exempt.

Fines would still be handled in municipal court, and the money would go to the town where the violation happened. Five percent of each penalty, however, would go to the state Department of Health to pay for education campaigns warning teens, parents and store owners about vaping.

License Risk and Anonymous Tips

Fines aren’t the only exposure. After a local hearing, a town could ask the state Division of Taxation to suspend a store’s tobacco retail license, and repeat offenders could lose it altogether. The division would also have to set up a system for retailers to document their compliance efforts, plus an anonymous tip line for residents who spot illegal sales.

Store signs would change as well. Every licensed seller would have to post a notice at the counter and on any cigarette machine warning that underage sales can cost up to $3,000 and put the license at risk.

The Assembly version, sponsored by Assemblymembers Michael Venezia, Tennille McCoy and Sterley Stanley, goes further on licenses. As amended in the Assembly Appropriations Committee on October 22, A425 makes suspension mandatory when a town recommends it and removes the option of paying a fine instead. Vitale’s S4033 leaves that decision to the state.

Either version would take effect 180 days after being signed into law. The proposal would hit convenience stores, smoke shops and gas station counters across the state, which makes it as much a business story as a state politics one.