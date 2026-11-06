NJ Transit Suspends Service West of Dover and MSU on Two Lines Friday After Newark Drawbridge Problem

Trains will run on a weekday schedule on the Morris & Essex, Gladstone and Montclair-Boonton lines, but riders heading to Hackettstown are out of luck.

NEWARK, N.J. – NJ Transit says there will be no train service Friday, Nov. 6, between Dover and Hackettstown on the Morris & Essex Lines, or between MSU Station and Hackettstown on the Montclair-Boonton Line. The agency blamed impacts to crews and equipment from a Newark Drawbridge issue on Thursday.

Weekday Schedules, With Gaps

NJ Transit said service on the Morris & Essex Lines, the Gladstone Branch and the Montclair-Boonton Line will otherwise operate on a regular weekday schedule Friday. The suspension affects the western ends of two lines. Morris & Essex riders cannot travel between Dover and Hackettstown, and Montclair-Boonton riders cannot travel between MSU Station and Hackettstown.

The agency urged customers to allow extra travel time and check for updates before heading out.

What Happened at the Bridge

The Newark Drawbridge carries Morris & Essex and Montclair-Boonton trains over the Passaic River between Newark and Harrison, and problems there can disrupt service on all of those lines. NJ Transit has not said what went wrong Thursday, how long trains were held, or when full service will return to the affected stretches.

Commuters who rely on those stations should check NJ Transit’s website, app and social media accounts for the latest alerts before leaving. Shore News Network will update this story as the agency releases more information. Follow more NJ Transit news and traffic and transit coverage on SNN.