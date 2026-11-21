Assemblyman Brian Rumpf wants the state’s EMT Training Fund to cover the cost of background fingerprinting for volunteers when they first certify and every time they recertify.

TRENTON, N.J. — Volunteer emergency medical technicians in New Jersey would no longer have to pay for their own fingerprinting under a bill introduced by Assemblyman Brian Rumpf (R-Ocean, Atlantic, Burlington).

Assembly Bill A-5618 would expand the state’s Emergency Medical Technician Training Fund, which already helps pay for EMT training and testing. Under the bill, the fund would also reimburse certified agencies and organizations for the fingerprinting costs volunteers pay when they first become certified and each time they recertify.

Key Points A-5618 would have the state reimburse fingerprinting costs for volunteer EMTs.

The money would come from the existing Emergency Medical Technician Training Fund.

Initial certification and refresher recertification classes would be funded first.

Sen. Carmen Amato Jr. has introduced an identical Senate bill, S-4873.

“By volunteering to be an EMT, an individual willingly sacrifices their time, money, and their safety,” Rumpf said. “It is therefore appropriate that, we as a state should give back to them and work to ensure that the burdens of life do not encroach on their desire to serve.”

To stretch the money as far as possible, the bill gives priority to funding initial certification and refresher recertification classes. It also protects volunteers who step away from active duty for a time to attend college.

“As state legislators, we have an obligation to advocate for the health, safety, and prosperity of the communities that we are privileged to serve,” said Rumpf, who sits on the Assembly Health Committee. “Reimbursing our first responders for fingerprinting costs would be a step forward to ensure these brave individuals are well supported, and in turn, that our communities receive the care they deserve.”

Volunteer squads still answer many 911 medical calls across Ocean County and much of New Jersey. Many of those squads have struggled for years to recruit and keep members, as training requirements and costs pile up for people who aren’t paid for the work.

A-5618 has been sent to the Assembly Public Safety and Preparedness Committee. Sen. Carmen Amato Jr., who represents the same 9th District as Rumpf, has introduced an identical bill in the Senate, S-4873. Both bills can be tracked through the New Jersey Legislature.

Sources: New Jersey Legislature, New Jersey Assembly Republicans