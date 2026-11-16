Growers told a legislative agriculture committee that an April freeze destroyed most of this year’s grape buds. They say federal aid covers dead vines but leaves the lost harvest uncovered.

TRENTON, N.J. — On Oct. 21, New Jersey’s wine growers came before a legislative agriculture committee in Trenton. They said the April freeze wrecked this year’s grape crop across the state, and they asked lawmakers for help because federal relief won’t make them whole.

Leaders of the Garden State Wine Growers Association described an industry of about 70 wineries that supports farm jobs and draws tourism to rural parts of the state. They told the committee that a few cold nights in April undid much of that work.

“We had a survey through the Garden State Wine Growers, and across the state, we had those kinds of reports with the average being around 80 percent,” one grower told the committee.

Growers testified that primary bud losses ran from 30% to 80% across the state, and some vineyards lost everything.

Warm Spell, Then a Hard Freeze

The trouble started with a run of unusually warm weather in early spring, which pushed vines into early growth. Temperatures then fell sharply, with lows in the 20s across parts of New Jersey between April 19 and April 22. The cold killed tender new buds and leaves just as the growing season was getting started.

In Warren County, Paul Ritter of Brook Hollow Winery in Columbia said temperatures at his vineyard fell to 24 degrees around 6 a.m.

“I lost 100% of my buds,” Ritter said. He added that growers were also finding split canes where the sap had frozen inside the vines.

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Farther south in the county, Villa Milagro Vineyard owner Steve Gambino in Finesville said his site stayed warmer but still took a heavy hit.

“We hit only 28 degrees but that was enough to take out over 80% of our crop,” Gambino said.

Dustin Tarpine, chair of the Garden State Wine Growers Association, said the damage was historic.

“This is unlike anything many growers have experienced in decades,” Tarpine said.

The losses also cost the industry one of its biggest public showcases. The association canceled Sips, Stars & Stripes: A NJ Wine Revolution, a festival that had been scheduled for May 30 at the War Memorial in Trenton, so wineries could focus on recovery and rehabilitating their vineyards.

Federal Aid Leaves a Gap

Gov. Mikie Sherrill declared a state of emergency after the freeze. On May 20, she asked the U.S. Department of Agriculture for a Secretarial Disaster Designation to open federal relief to affected farms.

“The April freeze caused serious damage to our growers, and those losses demand decisive action,” Sherrill said.

Growers told the committee that the federal help available so far covers vines killed outright. It does not cover the grapes that never developed on vines that survived. For a winery, that lost crop is lost wine and lost revenue for the next vintage.

Their requests to lawmakers:

State crop-relief funding to cover the harvest losses that federal programs miss.

Renewed agritourism grants for the tasting rooms, events and visitors that many small wineries depend on.

More highway directional signage to help visitors find wineries off the main roads.

Flexibility on reciprocity and grape sourcing, so wineries short on their own fruit can stay in production.

Committee members said staff would keep working on bills and relief proposals with the growers.