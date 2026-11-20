A Westchester County grand jury declined to indict James Molloy after hearing that the 96-pound dog was less than a second from biting him when he fired.

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. — A retired NYPD lieutenant who shot and killed a dog that lunged at him in a Yorktown Heights parking lot will not face criminal charges, Westchester County District Attorney Susan Cacace said Friday.

A Westchester County grand jury voted not to indict James Molloy in the August shooting death of Luke, a 12-year-old shepherd-husky mix. The grand jury returned what is known as a “no true bill,” which means no charges will be filed and the criminal case is over.

What happened? A grand jury declined to indict retired NYPD Lt. James Molloy in the August shooting of a dog in Yorktown Heights.

Police said the 96-pound dog broke free from its leash and lunged at Molloy and the therapy dog he was walking.

A forensic veterinarian testified that the dog was less than a second from attacking when Molloy fired.

Molloy had been charged with felony aggravated animal cruelty and reckless endangerment.

Grand jury proceedings in New York are normally secret. The DA’s office asked a judge for permission to release details of its presentation, and Judge Robert J. Prisco granted the request.

Yorktown police arrested Molloy on Aug. 5 and charged him by felony complaint with aggravated cruelty to animals and first-degree reckless endangerment.

According to court documents, Molloy was walking a volunteer therapy dog at about 7:15 p.m. that day in a parking lot along Route 118 in Yorktown. Luke, who belonged to a person without a permanent home, broke free from his leash and ran at Molloy, barking aggressively, according to police records.

The dog lunged at Molloy and the therapy dog. Molloy swung his arms to try to stop him, then fired one shot into Luke’s open mouth with a firearm he was legally allowed to carry, prosecutors said.

What the Grand Jury Heard

The grand jury heard testimony on Nov. 16 through Nov. 18. Eight people testified: three Yorktown police officers, three civilian witnesses, Molloy himself and a forensic veterinarian who performed Luke’s necropsy.

According to the necropsy findings, Luke was facing Molloy with his mouth open in a biting posture, his teeth bared and his body lowered in a pouncing stance when he was shot.

The veterinarian testified that Luke was less than a second away from reaching and attacking Molloy when he fired. The expert also told jurors that dogs of Luke’s breed can inflict dangerous and potentially fatal bites, and that Luke was poised to bite Molloy if he had not been stopped.

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After hearing the evidence and being instructed on the charges, the grand jury found there was not enough evidence to establish reasonable cause for an indictment.

Yorktown police investigated the shooting with help from the Westchester County SPCA Humane Law Enforcement Division.

Sources: Westchester County District Attorney’s Office