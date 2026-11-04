In S. Hwang, 67, of Palisades Park, was committed to the Ocean County Jail on Nov. 3, and jail records list no bail on three charges.

TOMS RIVER, N.J. – A 67-year-old woman accused of running a Toms River massage business where police say sex was offered for cash is now in the Ocean County Jail. In S. Hwang, of Palisades Park, was committed Nov. 3, 2026, according to Ocean County Jail records, which list her bond status as “no bail.” The charges are allegations, and Hwang is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

Hwang, a Chinese citizen, is currently sitting in the Ocean County Jail. At this time, there have been no immigration detainers lodged for her.

Charges Tied to New Day Spa

Jail records show Hwang faces three counts: promoting prostitution, maintaining premises for prostitution, and transporting property allegedly derived from criminal activity. Court documents allegedly obtained by Jersey Shore Online say the case stems from an Oct. 19 search of New Day Spa, located at 1231-7 Route 166.

Photo: no happy ending for toms river massage parlor madam charged with prostitution

Investigators identified Hwang as the person managing the business, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed in Toms River Municipal Court, as reported by Jersey Shore Online. Police allege the spa offered sexual services in exchange for cash.

What Comes Next

Jail records list no hearing information for Hwang, and a projected release date has not been set. No detainer is listed on her record. Police and prosecutors have not released further details regarding the arrest.

Shore News Network will update this story as the case moves through the courts. More Toms River news and Ocean County crime coverage is archived on SNN, and charging decisions in county cases come through the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office. T