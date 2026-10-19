North Jersey Man Came to Freehold to Visit Young Girl, But Fled After Seeing Cops Waiting For Him

Jeffrey Lanci, 50, allegedly drove across grass and onto a highway before police ended their pursuit over concerns for other motorists.

FREEHOLD, NJ — A Morris County man allegedly endangered motorists while fleeing a Freehold sting after arranging a sexual encounter with someone he believed was a 15-year-old girl, prosecutors announced October 16.

Jeffrey Lanci, 50, of Washington Township’s Long Valley section, faces charges of eluding, luring, child endangerment and attempted criminal sexual contact. The person he contacted was an undercover detective, according to Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago.

Pursuit stopped over public safety

Investigators said Lanci communicated through social media and sent sexual messages before arriving at a meeting location in September.

He allegedly fled across grass and entered a highway, nearly causing multiple crashes. Authorities ended the pursuit “out of concern for the public’s safety,” the prosecutor’s office said. Officers arrested him at home later that day without incident.

Judge orders continued detention

Lanci remained jailed after Superior Court Judge Vincent N. Falcetano Jr. granted prosecutors’ detention request.

Anyone with information can contact Detective Anthony Lacher at 732-431-7160, ext. 8570. Lanci is presumed innocent unless proven guilty.