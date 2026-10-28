NYPD Hunts Robbery Suspect Who Stole $517 and Coat From 12-Year-Old Boy in Bronx

Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly robbed a 12-year-old boy of his coat and more than $500 in cash before fleeing into Claremont Park in the Bronx.

Bronx, NY – The New York City Police Department is asking the public for help identifying a suspect wanted in connection with the robbery of a 12-year-old boy near Clay Avenue and East 170th Street in the Bronx. The suspect allegedly took the child’s coat and $517 in cash during an afternoon confrontation on October 17.

According to an alert issued by NYPD Crime Stoppers, the incident occurred at approximately 1 p.m. within the 44th Precinct. The unidentified individual approached the boy, became involved in a verbal dispute and allegedly stole his belongings before escaping on foot.

Suspect fled into Claremont Park after robbery

Police said the confrontation escalated when the suspect forcibly removed the child’s coat, valued at approximately $230, and took $517 in cash. The combined value of the stolen property and money was approximately $747.

In its public appeal, NYPD Crime Stoppers described the encounter, saying the suspect “engaged in a verbal dispute with a 12-year-old male” before taking the boy’s belongings. Investigators said the individual then “fled the location on foot into Claremont Park.”

The robbery occurred near a residential section of the Bronx, with Claremont Park located close to the reported crime scene. Police have not disclosed whether the child suffered any injuries during the encounter.

NYPD seeks public help identifying robbery suspect

The NYPD has issued a public wanted alert as investigators work to identify and locate the person responsible. The department has not released the suspect’s identity or announced an arrest in the information provided.

Anyone with information about the robbery can contact NYPD Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). Tips can also be submitted through the department’s Crime Stoppers program, and information may be provided confidentially.