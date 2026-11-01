NYPD Hunts Suspect Who Molested 16-Year-Old Girl at NYC Subway Station

Police say an unidentified individual approached the teenage girl on the southbound 6 train platform at Union Square during the morning commute before fleeing the station.

MANHATTAN, NY – The New York Police Department is searching for a suspect accused of inappropriately touching a 16-year-old girl at the busy 14th Street–Union Square subway station during the morning commute. Police said the individual approached the teenager on a train platform, touched her buttocks and fled the station.

The incident occurred Thursday, October 22, at approximately 8:15 a.m. while the victim was standing on the southbound 6 train platform, according to an alert issued by NYPD Crime Stoppers.

Investigators said an unidentified individual approached the girl and touched her buttocks without her consent. The suspect then exited the station and fled in an unknown direction.

The NYPD is investigating the incident as forcible touching and has asked the public to help identify the person responsible. No arrest has been announced in the information released by police.

Teenager Targeted During Morning Commute at Union Square

The alleged incident occurred at one of Manhattan’s major subway transfer hubs, where the 4, 5, 6, L, N, Q, R and W trains serve thousands of riders traveling through Union Square.

Police have not disclosed whether the suspect and victim had any interaction before the alleged touching or whether the teenager was waiting to board a train. The department also has not released information about whether surveillance footage captured the encounter or the suspect leaving the station.

The victim’s identity has not been released because she is a minor. Authorities did not report any physical injuries associated with the incident.

The suspect remained unidentified in the Crime Stoppers alert. Police have not provided a detailed description of the individual in the information supplied.

NYPD Crime Stoppers Seeks Information About Suspect

Detectives are seeking information from anyone who may have witnessed the October 22 incident or recognizes the individual involved.

NYPD Crime Stoppers issued a public notice identifying the investigation as “WANTED FOR FORCIBLE TOUCHING” and asking for assistance in locating the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). Spanish-speaking callers can contact 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Tips may also be submitted through the NYPD Crime Stoppers website or by contacting @NYPDTips on X.

The investigation remains open as police work to identify the individual accused of touching the teenage victim at the Union Square subway station. Authorities are asking commuters who may have witnessed the encounter to provide any relevant information.

The October 22 incident involved a 16-year-old girl who police say was touched without her consent while waiting on the southbound 6 train platform. The unidentified suspect left the station before police could identify or apprehend the individual.