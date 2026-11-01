NYPD Hunts Truck Driver Who Threw 76-Year-Old Man to Ground After Crash in Queens

Police say a tractor-trailer driver attacked an elderly motorist following a collision on the Long Island Expressway before fleeing westbound in a blue truck.

QUEENS, NY – The New York Police Department is searching for a tractor-trailer driver accused of assaulting a 76-year-old man following a traffic collision on the Long Island Expressway in Queens. Police said the suspect grabbed the elderly motorist and threw him to the ground before fleeing in a blue tractor-trailer.

The incident occurred Monday, August 17, at approximately 11:20 a.m. on the westbound Long Island Expressway near the Cross Island Parkway exit, according to an alert issued by NYPD Crime Stoppers.

Investigators said the 76-year-old victim was involved in a motor vehicle collision with an unidentified driver traveling westbound on the expressway. Following the crash, the other motorist allegedly confronted the elderly man and physically assaulted him.

According to police, the suspect proceeded to “grab the victim and throw him to the ground,” causing minor injuries. The individual then returned to a blue tractor-trailer and fled westbound, leaving the victim behind.

Police Seek Blue Tractor-Trailer Driver After Expressway Assault

The NYPD has classified the incident as an elderly assault and is asking the public to help identify and locate the driver involved.

Authorities have not released the suspect’s identity or provided additional details about the circumstances that led to the confrontation. Police also did not indicate whether the elderly victim required hospitalization following the attack.

The reported assault occurred along one of Queens’ major highway corridors, where the Long Island Expressway connects with the Cross Island Parkway. Investigators identified the suspect’s vehicle as a blue tractor-trailer traveling westbound after the confrontation.

Police have not disclosed whether surveillance footage, traffic cameras or witness accounts have provided additional information about the suspect or the truck. No arrest has been announced in the Crime Stoppers alert.

NYPD Asks Public for Help Identifying Suspect

NYPD Crime Stoppers is requesting information from anyone who witnessed the collision, observed the confrontation or may recognize the blue tractor-trailer involved.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the NYPD Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). Spanish-speaking callers can contact 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Tips can also be submitted through the NYPD Crime Stoppers website or through the department’s @NYPDTips account on X. Police said all calls and tips will remain confidential.

The investigation remains open as detectives attempt to identify the truck driver accused of attacking the 76-year-old motorist. Authorities are seeking information about the August 17 collision and the suspect’s whereabouts following the incident.