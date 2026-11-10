An afternoon dispute aboard an MTA bus turned into a violent stabbing as an elderly passenger tried to get off. Police want the attacker identified.

BRONX, N.Y. – A 72-year-old man was kicked and stabbed multiple times in the abdomen after getting into an argument with another passenger aboard an MTA bus in the Bronx, according to police. The attacker allegedly pulled out a sharp weapon as the elderly rider attempted to exit the bus, leaving him wounded before fleeing on foot.

Photo: nypd looking for attacker who stabbed 72-year-old man during bronx bus dispute

The assault occurred around 2:10 p.m. on Thursday, October 22, aboard a BX1 bus approaching Grand Concourse and Mount Eden Avenue. According to the NYPD Crime Stoppers, the victim became involved in a verbal dispute with an unidentified individual who grew angry and allegedly attacked him as he was leaving the bus.

The victim was transported by private means to BronxCare Health and Wellness Center, where he was listed in stable condition. Police have released photographs of the suspect and are asking the public to help identify the person responsible for the attack.

Argument on Bronx Bus Turns Into Violent Knife Attack

The confrontation began while the 72-year-old man was riding the BX1 bus through the Grand Concourse corridor.

Investigators say the victim and another passenger became involved in a verbal dispute as the bus approached Mount Eden Avenue, within the NYPD’s 44th Precinct.

The disagreement escalated as the elderly passenger attempted to exit the bus.

According to police, the unidentified individual became irate and kicked the victim before producing a sharp instrument and stabbing him repeatedly in the abdomen.

The attacker then fled the location on foot, leaving the wounded man behind.

Authorities have not disclosed what sparked the argument or whether the victim and suspect knew each other before the encounter.

Police also have not identified the type of weapon used or said whether it was recovered.

Photo: nypd looking for attacker who stabbed 72-year-old man during bronx bus dispute

The department’s announcement did not specify how many times the victim was stabbed.

Elderly Victim Taken to Hospital as Police Release Suspect Photos

Following the attack, the injured passenger was taken to BronxCare Health and Wellness Center by private transportation rather than an ambulance.

Medical personnel treated him for his injuries, and police reported that he was in stable condition.

The victim’s identity has not been released.

Investigators subsequently obtained images of the unidentified suspect and distributed them through the NYPD Crime Stoppers program.

The photographs were published as part of a public appeal for information about the October 22 stabbing.

Police have not announced an arrest or released details about the suspect’s movements after fleeing the bus.

The attack adds to other recent NYPD investigations involving assaults on public transportation and violence against older New Yorkers.

For the victim, what began as an ordinary afternoon bus ride ended with multiple stab wounds and a trip to the hospital.

NYPD Asks Public to Help Identify Bronx Bus Stabbing Suspect

Detectives are asking anyone who recognizes the individual in the released photographs or has information about the assault to contact authorities.

Tips can be submitted to NYPD Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

Information can also be provided through the department’s official Crime Stoppers reporting service or by sending a direct message to @NYPDTips on social media.

The investigation is being handled within the 44th Precinct, which includes the area surrounding Grand Concourse and Mount Eden Avenue.

Police have not disclosed whether surveillance footage from the bus is available or whether investigators have identified additional witnesses.

The department’s latest public notice identifies the suspect as wanted in connection with the elderly assault.

No charges or arrests have been announced in the information released by police.