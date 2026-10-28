A 24-year-old woman was beaten and robbed during an afternoon confrontation near East 167th Street and Clay Avenue, and NYPD detectives are seeking three suspects.

BRONX, NY – A 24-year-old woman was punched and kicked repeatedly by three individuals who stole her $830 cellphone during a daytime robbery in the Bronx, according to the NYPD. The suspects fled on foot after the attack, leaving the woman with minor injuries.

The robbery occurred Saturday, September 26, at approximately 1:30 p.m. near East 167th Street and Clay Avenue. Police said the three unidentified individuals approached the woman and began arguing with her before the confrontation turned physical.

Photo: nypd looking for three suspects who beat woman and stole her cellphone

The NYPD Crime Stoppers unit renewed its public appeal Wednesday, October 28, seeking information that could help identify the individuals responsible. Anyone with information is urged to contact police through the Crime Stoppers hotline or the department’s social media tip account.

Argument Escalates Into Violent Bronx Robbery

According to the NYPD Crime Stoppers announcement, the victim was approached by three unidentified individuals near the intersection of East 167th Street and Clay Avenue.

A verbal dispute began between the group and the 24-year-old woman.

The confrontation escalated into a physical altercation, with the individuals punching and kicking the victim throughout her body.

During the attack, the three individuals took the woman’s cellphone, which police valued at approximately $830.

The suspects then fled northbound on Clay Avenue.

Live Map: Here’s where it happened EAST 167TH STREET AND CLAY AVENUE, BRONX

Police said the woman suffered minor injuries but refused medical attention at the scene.

Investigators did not disclose what sparked the argument or whether the woman knew the individuals before the confrontation.

Three Suspects Sought After Afternoon Attack

The NYPD is seeking three unidentified individuals in connection with the September 26 robbery.

The department’s public alert did not provide detailed physical descriptions of the suspects or announce any arrests.

Investigators said all three fled on foot, traveling northbound on Clay Avenue after taking the cellphone.

The robbery occurred during daylight hours in a residential section of the Bronx.

Police have not indicated whether the stolen phone was recovered or whether additional property was taken.

The department also did not disclose whether surveillance footage captured the attack.

The latest public appeal comes more than a month after the robbery, with detectives still seeking information about the people involved.

NYPD Crime Stoppers Requests Public’s Help

Anyone who witnessed the robbery or has information about the three individuals is encouraged to contact NYPD Crime Stoppers.

Tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

Information can also be provided through direct messages to @NYPDTips.

The department is seeking information that could help identify the suspects and establish the circumstances surrounding the robbery.

The case remains under investigation, with no arrests announced in the public alert.