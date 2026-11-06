NYPD Seeks Gunman Who Shot 21-Year-Old in the Face in Brooklyn

Police say an unidentified suspect fired numerous rounds at the victim near Kingsland Avenue and Jackson Street in the middle of the day.

BROOKLYN, N.Y. – The NYPD is asking for the public’s help finding a person who allegedly shot a 21-year-old man in the face. Police said the shooting happened on Friday, Oct. 30, 2026, at about 12:25 p.m. near Kingsland Avenue and Jackson Street.

Suspect Fires Multiple Shots

According to police, an unidentified person approached the victim and fired a gun numerous times, hitting him once in the face. The NYPD is seeking the shooter in connection with the assault. The department’s post did not include a description of the suspect or information on the victim’s condition.

How to Help

Anyone with information is asked to call NYPD Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). Spanish speakers can call 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Tips can also be submitted online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X @NYPDTips. Follow more New York City news and crime coverage on Shore News Network.