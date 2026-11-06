Nypd seeks person who allegedly fired gun on west 130th street in harlem

Police say the unidentified suspect displayed and discharged a firearm before fleeing on foot at about 3 a.m. on June 27.

HARLEM, N.Y. – The NYPD is asking for the public’s help identifying a person who allegedly fired a gun in Harlem earlier this year. Police said the incident happened on Saturday, June 27, 2026, at about 3:08 a.m. near 301 West 130th St.

Suspect Displays and Fires Weapon

According to police, an unidentified person displayed and discharged a firearm in the area. The suspect then ran from the location and is believed to be somewhere unknown. Police are seeking the person for reckless endangerment. No injuries were reported in the NYPD’s post, and no description of the suspect was released.

The nypd is asking for help identifying a person who displayed and fired a gun near 301 west 130th st. In harlem on june 27. (photo: nypd crime stoppers)

How to Help

Anyone with information is asked to call NYPD Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). Spanish speakers can call 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Tips can also be submitted online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X @NYPDTips. Follow more New York City news and crime coverage on Shore News Network.