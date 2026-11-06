NYPD Seeks Two Moped Bandits Who Allegedly Beat and Robbed Man of Gold Chain and Bracelet on Park Avenue

Police say the suspects punched a 37-year-old victim multiple times outside 1130 Park Ave. before fleeing toward Central Park.

MANHATTAN, N.Y. – The NYPD is asking for the public’s help identifying two men who allegedly beat and robbed a man on the Upper East Side on Halloween morning. The attack happened on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026, at about 9:50 a.m. outside 1130 Park Ave.

Suspects Arrive on Black Mopeds

Police said the 37-year-old victim was in front of the building when two unidentified men on black mopeds approached him. They allegedly hit him multiple times with closed fists and forcibly took his gold chain and bracelet. The men then fled westbound on East 91st Street toward Central Park, and police said their whereabouts are unknown.

How to Help

Anyone with information is asked to call NYPD Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). Spanish speakers can call 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Tips can also be submitted online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential. Follow more New York City news and crime coverage on Shore News Network.