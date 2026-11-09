Oaklyn firefighters douse burning vehicle near black horse pike, no one hurt

Fire companies from Mount Ephraim and Audubon backed up Oaklyn crews at the Saturday blaze near Kendall Boulevard.

OAKLYN, N.J. — A vehicle went up in flames Saturday near one of Oaklyn‘s busiest corridors, but firefighters kept the blaze from spreading, and nobody was hurt.

The Oaklyn Fire Department was called Nov. 7 for a reported vehicle fire in the area of Kendall Boulevard and the Black Horse Pike.

The department said in a social media post that crews “arrived to find a well involved vehicle and began extinguishment.”

Firefighters knocked down the flames before they could reach anything nearby.

“The fire was contained to the vehicle and no injuries were reported,” the department said.

The oaklyn fire department responds to a vehicle fire near kendall boulevard and the black horse pike. Photo by oaklyn fire dept.

Neighboring towns assist

Firefighters from Mount Ephraim and Audubon also responded to the scene, the department said. The three neighboring Camden County departments regularly back one another up on fire calls along the Black Horse Pike.

No further details have been released.