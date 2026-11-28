Toms River, NJ – For years, towns that asked Ocean County to build sidewalks along county roads got the same answer: the county doesn’t do sidewalks. That didn’t sit well for two commissioners who were running for office in communities where county roads dominate the landscape, but there are no sidewalks along many of them.

Commissioner Jennifer Bacchione (Berkeley Township) says that answer changed because of what she and fellow Commissioner Robert Arace (Formerly Manchester) heard on the 2024 campaign trail.

On Tuesday, the Ocean County Board of Commissioners awarded more than $4.6 million to 11 towns through the new Ocean County Municipal Sidewalk Construction Grant Program. The money will pay for sidewalks along county roads that meet Americans with Disabilities Act standards.

Bacchione told Shore News Network the program began after residents had no choice but to walk on the shoulders of busy county roads.

“When Commissioner Arace and I were running for election in 2024, towns specifically mentioned how much they needed sidewalks on county roads because of residents walking along the road and how dangerous it was, and that was Point Pleasant Borough and Jackson,” Bacchione said. “They had always gotten a note from the county that they do not do sidewalks.”

She said the questions also came up in other towns, but most requests were from those two very different communities to meet their requirements for pedestrian access along county roads.

She said the two went looking for a way to help.

“So we tried to find a way that we could help the towns, and we came up with a bunch of policies and a way to have a grant for a sidewalk,” she said. “They would be awarded the grant if they were shovel-ready and met qualifications to receive the money to put in the sidewalks.”

Both towns she named are on the list of winners. Point Pleasant Borough will receive $674,262, the second-largest award. Jackson Township will receive $500,000.

How the sidewalk program works The county pays up to 75% of eligible construction costs, and the town covers the other 25%.

Towns handle design, engineering, surveying, inspections, permits, easements, utility relocation and any costs above the grant.

The sidewalks are built within the county road’s right of way, following the county Master Plan widths to leave room for future road widening.

The towns own the sidewalks and are responsible for clearing them, and the county stays responsible only for the road.

Towns must have an ordinance requiring new development to put in sidewalks.

Bacchione said the program isn’t meant to line every county road with concrete.

“This of course does not mean we’re going to put sidewalks on county roads all over the place,” she said. “This is only in high traffic areas that are very dangerous for pedestrians who will be walking.”

She said keeping maintenance with the towns was part of the plan from the start. Under the program, “the municipality would be responsible for cleaning the sidewalks and the county would still only be responsible for the roads.”

Applications were scored on how ready each project was to build, how much pedestrians needed it, walkability and connections, the quality of cost estimates, and the expected safety improvement. The commissioners approve the final awards by resolution.

Commissioner Director Frank Sadeghi said the projects will fill gaps in local sidewalk networks.

“These projects will help close gaps in local sidewalk networks, improve access to community destinations and give pedestrians safer ways to travel along county roads,” Sadeghi said.

Commissioner Ray Gormley, liaison to the Ocean County Engineering Department, said relying on each town’s existing engineering and construction resources keeps the projects accountable.

“This program is designed to promote municipal investment in walkable infrastructure,” Gormley said. “Using the engineering, permitting and construction capacity already in place at the municipal level helps ensure projects are delivered responsibly, assets remain municipally owned, funding is distributed fairly and county financial interests are protected.”

Who’s getting sidewalk money Berkeley Township: $936,727

Point Pleasant Borough: $674,262

Jackson Township: $500,000

Little Egg Harbor Township: $489,581

Seaside Park: $475,181

Lakewood Township: $453,369

Plumsted Township: $409,133

Lacey Township: $250,000

South Toms River: $224,300

Point Pleasant Beach: $151,708

Manchester Township: $38,475

The county said the sidewalks will improve safety and access for residents and visitors and connect neighborhoods with schools, parks, businesses and other places people need to reach on foot.

Sources: Ocean County Board of Commissioners, Commissioner Jennifer Bacchione