Ocean county gop celebrates success as most of new jersey falls to democrat control

Chairman George Gilmore says Ocean County’s organization, early-vote edge and wins for Chris Smith, Frank Sadeghi and the open space question show what Republicans elsewhere in the state must copy.

TOMS RIVER, N.J. – Ocean County Republicans celebrated another strong election night Tuesday, even as Republicans in much of New Jersey took heavy losses. Ocean County GOP Chairman George Gilmore pointed to the county’s results as a model, and warned that the party statewide needs to learn from 2026 before 2027. Gilmore says the rest of the New Jersey party must follow its example if they want to get back to winning elections.

Smith, Van Drew and Sadeghi

Rep. Chris Smith, New Jersey’s longest-serving member of Congress, won reelection and carried Ocean County by 25 points, according to the county party. Rep. Jeff Van Drew carried the Ocean County portion of his district by 16 points, but that was not enough to overcome losses in the southern part of the district, in Atlantic and Cape May counties..

County Commissioner Frank Sadeghi won reelection by 20 points. In other counties statewide, Republican candidates lost to Democrats for the first time in decades, Gilmore said. Unofficial county results show Sadeghi beat Democrat Kia Phua with about 60% of the vote. Monmouth County Republicans under the leadership of Sheriff Shaun Golden floundered in the polls, losing a county commissioner election for the first time in nearly two decades.

Early Voting Edge

Ocean County was the only county in New Jersey where Republican ballots outnumbered Democratic ballots across early in-person voting and vote-by-mail combined, the party said. Gilmore credited municipal leaders, county committee members, campaign teams and volunteers on the ground in each town for getting voters involved before Election Day.

“Republicans across New Jersey need to take a hard look at tonight’s results,” Gilmore said. “Ocean County showed what is possible when you build an organization, give voters a reason to support your candidates, and put in the work ahead of Election Day.” He added that voters showed up early, voted by mail and finished the job on Election Day.

Open Space Question Passes

Voters also approved the Ocean County Open Space ballot question, a measure Ocean County Republicans backed to preserve land and curb overdevelopment. County Commissioner Jennifer Bacchione said residents are tired of watching open land disappear and traffic get worse. “Tonight, they voted to do something about it,” she said.

Commissioner Rob Arace said the county’s results came because candidates worked, connected with voters and got a response. “We intend to keep building on that foundation,” he said.

A Warning for 2027

Gilmore closed with a blunt message for fellow Republicans. “Many said it couldn’t get worse than 2025. Unfortunately, they were wrong, and it did,” he said. If the party does not learn from 2026 and apply those lessons in 2027, he warned, Republicans “will once again find out just how far the bottom can fall.”

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