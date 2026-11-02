Ocean County GOP Sounds Final Alarm: “Not Some of Us. All of Us” Heading Into Election Day

Party leaders say turnout will decide whether Ocean County stays red, while a county open space tax question also waits on the ballot

TOMS RIVER, NJ – The Ocean County Republican Organization is making a last-minute push for turnout on the eve of the general election on November 3. It is warning supporters that the county’s long-running GOP strength only holds if voters show up.

In a message posted to its Facebook page, the group said the campaign season comes down to one day. It framed Tuesday’s vote as a chance to “send a clear message” from Ocean County to Trenton.

“Finish the Job”

The organization leaned on the county’s reputation as a Republican stronghold. It called Ocean County the backbone of the party in New Jersey and said that status exists because its voters turn out.

The message also took aim at Democrats in Trenton, saying they are counting on Republicans to stay home. “Let’s prove them wrong,” the group wrote, urging supporters to help “keep Ocean County red.”

The post reminded voters to check their sample ballots if they are unsure where to go. It also told anyone still holding a mail-in ballot not to let it go to waste.

Gilmore: Whole Organization Is Working It

Ocean County GOP Chairman George Gilmore said the entire organization has been working to get out the vote. He said it has also been campaigning for passage of the county’s open space ballot referendum.

The Open Space Question

Ocean County voters are being asked to raise the Natural Lands Trust Fund’s funding rate from 1.2 cents to 2.2 cents per $100 of total county equalized real property valuation, according to the county. Nearly 47 percent of the county, or almost 186,000 acres, has been preserved for open space across federal, state and county lands. Details on the program are available on the Ocean County open space page. oceanocean

Shore News Network previously reported on the county’s open space push, including a 98-acre preservation near the Forked River Mountains ahead of the vote.

Voters who want official information can find it through the New Jersey Division of Elections.

For more on Ocean County politics and Election Day coverage, stay with Shore News Network. See more New Jersey politics and Republican updates.