Lakewood, NJ – The holiday season is one of the most dangerous times of the year on New Jersey roads. State officials say drunk-driving crashes rise every December and into early January, as office parties, family gatherings and New Year’s Eve celebrations put more impaired drivers behind the wheel.

That is why police across the state are about to start their annual “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” crackdown, with extra patrols and sobriety checkpoints running from early December through New Year’s Day.

What we know about New Jersey and roadway fatalities December consistently ranks among New Jersey’s deadliest months, though it is not always the worst.

In 2023, October had the most traffic deaths (64), followed by June, August and November (60 each) and December (58).

About one in three drivers involved in fatal crashes in 2024 had been drinking.

Traffic deaths are down more than 21% in 2026 compared with the same point in 2024.

How Deadly Is December?

State police crash data shows December is consistently one of the worst months of the year, but not always the worst.

In 2023, the most recent year with a full monthly breakdown from the New Jersey State Police, 58 people died in December crashes. That is about 15% above the monthly average of roughly 50 deaths that year. October was the deadliest month, with 64 deaths, and June, August and November each had 60. The safest stretch was late winter and early spring, when deaths fell to 37 in February and 34 in March.

Alcohol is a big part of the problem. In 2024, New Jersey recorded 647 fatal crashes and 684 deaths, about 1.9 people killed every day. According to the state, 32.5% of the drivers in those fatal crashes had been drinking.

The 2023 numbers tell a similar story: 25.6% of the people killed had consumed some alcohol, and among deceased drivers who were tested, about a third had alcohol in their system. Most of those, 85.4%, were at or above the legal limit of .08%.

“No one wants an empty seat at the holiday table,” Matthew Platkin, attorney general at the time, said when the state launched last year’s campaign.

The most dangerous times and days New Jersey’s 2023 fatal crash data shows clear patterns in when deadly crashes happen: Deadliest hour: 5 to 6 p.m., with 44 fatal crashes, as the evening commute gets dark

5 to 6 p.m., with 44 fatal crashes, as the evening commute gets dark Other high-risk hours: 7 to 8 p.m. (38), 8 to 9 p.m. (36) and noon to 1 p.m. (32)

7 to 8 p.m. (38), 8 to 9 p.m. (36) and noon to 1 p.m. (32) Safest hour: 4 to 5 a.m. (11)

4 to 5 a.m. (11) Deadliest days: Friday (94 fatal crashes), followed by Sunday and Monday (92 each)

Friday (94 fatal crashes), followed by Sunday and Monday (92 each) Safest day: Thursday (63)

Holidays make it worse. December’s early sunsets put the 5 p.m. peak in darkness, and holiday parties mean more drinking on Friday and Saturday nights.

Where the deaths happen

Ocean County had more traffic deaths than any other county in New Jersey in 2025, according to state police data: 63 people killed in 54 fatal crashes, including 35 drivers, 10 passengers and 18 pedestrians.

Middlesex County was next with 49 deaths, followed by Essex County with 44 and Burlington County with 43.

In 2023, Middlesex led the state with 59 deaths, followed by Essex with 53 and Ocean with 43.

Fewer deaths in 2026

There is some good news. As of late October, New Jersey State Police had recorded 438 traffic deaths in 2026, down from 478 at the same point in 2025 and 558 in 2024.

That is a drop of about 8.4% from last year and 21.5% from two years ago. Pedestrian deaths have barely changed from last year, though: 134 so far in 2026, compared with 136 at the same point in 2025.

Fewer arrests in the crackdown, too

The holiday crackdown itself has gotten smaller.

The state’s most recent reported campaign, which ran through New Year’s Day 2025, gave $732,400 to 130 police agencies. It produced 590 impaired-driving arrests, 2,948 speeding tickets and 1,038 seat belt tickets.

Those arrest totals are far below earlier years, when hundreds more agencies took part. The year-end crackdown brought 1,909 DWI arrests in 2008, 2,093 in 2014, 1,724 in 2015, 1,605 in 2016 and 1,269 in 2018. The most recent total of 590 is down about 54% from 2018 and about 72% from the 2014 peak.

For last year’s campaign, which ran from Dec. 5, 2025, through Jan. 1, 2026, the state’s Division of Highway Traffic Safety gave $703,500 to 125 police agencies, including departments across Atlantic, Cape May, Ocean and Monmouth counties.

Officials say the safest choice is simple: plan a sober ride before the party starts, use a rideshare or designated driver, and call 911 if you see a driver who appears impaired.

For more New Jersey news, follow Shore News Network.

Sources: New Jersey State Police Fatal Crash Statistics, New Jersey Office of the Attorney General