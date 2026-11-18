Assemblymen Greg Myhre and Brian Rumpf want to ban New Jersey colleges from spending state money on law clinics that represent undocumented immigrants. In a Legislature controlled by Democrats, their bill is unlikely to move.

TRENTON, N.J. — Two Republican Assemblymen from Ocean County have introduced a bill that would bar New Jersey colleges and universities from using state money on law school clinics that provide legal services to undocumented immigrants.

Assembly Bill A5809 was introduced Monday. It is sponsored by Assemblymen Greg Myhre and Brian Rumpf, both Republicans representing the 9th Legislative District in southern Ocean County. Republican Assemblymen Kanitra, Scharfenberger, Inganamort, Peterson and McGuckin and Assemblywoman Fantasia signed on as co-sponsors.

The bill has two parts. The state could not give money to any college or university for clinical legal programs that serve undocumented immigrants. Schools also could not spend any state funds they already receive, including general operating aid, on those programs.

The law would take effect immediately if passed.

Clinical legal programs let law students handle real cases for clients under the supervision of licensed attorneys. Public law schools in New Jersey, including Rutgers Law School, run immigration clinics that represent people facing deportation and other immigration proceedings.

Assemblymen Greg Myhre and Brian Rumpf, Republicans from Ocean County’s 9th District, sponsored a bill to block state funds for college legal clinics serving undocumented immigrants.

Long Odds in a Democratic Legislature

The bill’s chances of advancing are slim to none.

Democrats control the Assembly 57-23, their largest majority since the 1973 Watergate landslide. They also hold the state Senate 25-15. Gov. Mikie Sherrill, a Democrat, has expanded state spending on immigrant legal services rather than cut it.

Democratic committee chairs control which bills get hearings, and Republican proposals on immigration rarely get scheduled for a vote.

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The proposal still reflects the politics back home. Ocean County remains a Republican stronghold. Republicans have swept every countywide race there since Democrats last won in 1989. Many consider it the last true red county in New Jersey after this month’s elections, when Republicans took losses across much of the rest of the state.

Ocean County Republican Chairman George Gilmore said after the Nov. 3 elections that the party statewide had reached a crisis point.

“Right now, we’re at the point of not being a viable entity, and we can’t let that happen,” Gilmore said.

The bill has been referred to the Assembly for committee assignment. Its full text is available through the New Jersey Legislature.

ASSEMBLY, No. 5809

STATE OF NEW JERSEY 222nd LEGISLATURE INTRODUCED NOVEMBER 16, 2026 Sponsored by: Assemblyman GREGORY E. MYHRE District 9 (Ocean) Assemblyman BRIAN E. RUMPF District 9 (Ocean) Co-Sponsored by: Assemblymen Kanitra, Scharfenberger, Inganamort, Peterson, McGuckin and Assemblywoman Fantasia SYNOPSIS Prohibits use of State funds by institutions of higher education for legal representation of undocumented immigrants. CURRENT VERSION OF TEXT As introduced. An Act concerning clinical legal programs at institutions of higher education and supplementing Title 18A of the New Jersey Statutes. Be It Enacted by the Senate and General Assembly of the State of New Jersey: 1. a. Notwithstanding any law, rule, or regulation to the contrary, the State shall not appropriate funds to an institution of higher education for clinical legal programs that provide legal services to undocumented immigrants. b. Notwithstanding any law, rule, or regulation to the contrary, an institution of higher education shall not utilize any funds appropriated by the State, including general institutional support funds, for clinical legal programs that provide legal services to undocumented immigrants. 2. This act shall take effect immediately. STATEMENT This bill prohibits the use of State funds by institutions of higher education to support clinical legal programs that provide legal services to undocumented immigrants. Specifically, the bill prohibits the State from appropriating funds to an institution of higher education for clinical legal programs that provide legal services to undocumented immigrants. Additionally, the bill prohibits an institution of higher education from utilizing any funds appropriated by the State for such programs.

Sources: New Jersey Legislature Bill List