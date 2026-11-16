A Toms River resident wanted to see the numbers behind the county’s redesign concept for the former school district headquarters. The county administrator said nothing has been approved.

TOMS RIVER, N.J. — A resident pressed Ocean County officials at the Oct. 21 commissioners meeting to release cost details for the county’s redesign concept at 1144 Hooper Ave. He pointed to an $11 million line item. County Administrator Michael J. Fiure answered that no project has been approved or recommended.

Jackson Resident Carlos Martins raised the issue during public comment. He said he had attended an earlier pre-board meeting where the concept was presented, and the public was not allowed to speak there. He asked whether the presentation would be made public so residents could ask questions before commissioners act.

Martins said one entry in the presentation seemed to list $11 million for “sharing amenities.” He asked what the money would pay for. He did not get a breakdown of that line during the exchange.

Administrator Calls It a Work Product

Fiure said the presentation was a work product. Commissioners had asked county staff to develop a concept for the property, he said, and officials are still discussing what to do with it.

Fiure said the county has not approved or recommended a project. Before anything moves forward, he said, the county still has to weigh whether it can afford the plan, working with its chief financial officer, and whether the project is needed at all.

Commissioner Frank Sadeghi said the board could choose to adopt all, part or none of the proposal. He agreed that if county money is spent, the information would have to be made available to the public.

The board made no decision on the project and gave no direction to release the presentation.

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Former School District Headquarters

The 3.5-acre property on Hooper Avenue housed the administrative offices of Toms River Regional Schools. The Ocean County Board of Commissioners moved to buy the building for $15.4 million to make room for county services. That purchase was part of a broader $20.5 million appropriation for property acquisitions.

The site sits along the same Hooper Avenue corridor as the county’s government complex in downtown Toms River. The county has been expanding there in recent years, including construction of a new four-story Ocean County Justice Complex Annex.

Martins’ questions come as the county works out what the Hooper Avenue property will become and how much taxpayers will spend to get there.