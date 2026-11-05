The 4½-year-old XL Bully loves hiking, playing ball and spending time with volunteers, but needs an experienced foster and rescue organization to help him find his next chapter.

OCEAN COUNTY, N.J. – A lovable but strong-willed dog named Munson is still waiting for his chance at a new beginning in Ocean County, where animal advocates are searching for an experienced foster home and qualified rescue organization to help him move forward. The 4½-year-old XL Bully has spent several months at the Northern Ocean County Animal Facility while volunteers work to find the right placement.

Photo: ocean county shelter dog munson needs a rescue after months of waiting for a home

Friends of Northern Ocean County Animal Facility recently renewed its appeal for Munson, describing him as a big dog with a love for outdoor adventures and a personality that would benefit from an experienced handler. Although two previous rescue opportunities did not work out, volunteers remain determined to find him a suitable home.

Munson arrived at the shelter following an owner surrender, along with two female dogs from his former household. Both of those dogs have since moved on from shelter care, and supporters are hoping Munson will soon have the same opportunity.

Munson Has a Big Personality and a Love for the Outdoors

Munson is approximately 4½ years old and is described by volunteers as an XL Bully with plenty of strength and energy.

Despite his size, the organization says Munson walks beautifully on a leash and particularly enjoys spending time outdoors.

His favorite activities include hiking along trails and playing ball, making him a potential companion for someone who enjoys an active lifestyle.

Volunteers say Munson has passed his temperament evaluations and has not demonstrated resource guarding.

He does, however, have specific needs that make finding the right match especially important.

Because Munson is not dog-friendly, he requires an environment where he can be the only dog and receive consistent guidance from someone experienced with large breeds.

The organization also notes that he can be strong when excited or determined, making a confident and capable handler essential.

Ocean County Volunteers Search for Experienced Foster Home

Munson’s journey to the shelter began when his former owner surrendered him after he had reportedly spent much of his earlier life being kept in a crate and used for breeding.

The organization says it is now focused on helping him transition into a more fulfilling future.

Two previous rescue arrangements appeared promising but ultimately did not result in a placement.

According to Friends of Northern Ocean County Animal Facility, one of the biggest challenges is finding a rescue organization with an approved foster caregiver ready to accept a dog with Munson’s specific requirements.

Rescue groups often rely on foster homes to provide temporary care while preparing dogs for permanent placements.

For larger dogs that need to live without other pets, matching the right foster environment can require additional coordination.

Munson’s supporters believe that finding someone who understands his personality and handling needs could make all the difference.

Shelter Supporters Hope Munson’s Next Chapter Is Just Around the Corner

While Munson continues receiving care at the Northern Ocean County Animal Facility, volunteers are eager to see him enjoy the benefits of a dedicated foster environment.

The organization says he has handled his time at the shelter patiently and continues to enjoy opportunities for walks and activities.

A foster placement would give him more individualized attention and a chance to settle into a home environment while a rescue organization works toward his long-term future.

His supporters have continued sharing his story and reaching out to rescue networks in hopes of connecting with someone who can help.

“We will not give up on him. We will not stop searching for Rescue help for him,” the organization wrote in its public appeal.

The group believes Munson deserves an opportunity to build a new life with people who appreciate his personality and can accommodate his needs.

How to Help Munson Find the Right Rescue

Friends of Northern Ocean County Animal Facility is asking approved 501(c)(3) animal rescue organizations and prospective foster caregivers to consider helping Munson.

An ideal placement would involve an experienced handler comfortable working with large, strong dogs and able to provide a home without other dogs.

Someone who enjoys walks, outdoor activities and structured playtime could be particularly well suited to Munson’s interests.

Potential fosters would need to work with an approved rescue organization to arrange a suitable placement.

Anyone affiliated with a qualified rescue or interested in fostering Munson can email kathleenfrett1@gmail.com.

Community members who cannot foster can still help by sharing Munson’s story with experienced dog owners, rescue groups and foster networks.

His two former housemates have already moved on to new chapters, and volunteers are hopeful that Munson’s turn is coming.

For this big, ball-loving dog, the goal is simple: finding the right people who can help him enjoy the next stage of his life.