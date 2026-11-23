Ocean County Sheriff Michael Mastronardy spent the weekend in Israel with a group from the National Sheriffs’ Association. The group went to study how two of the country’s best-known volunteer emergency organizations handle crises.

During the trip, Mastronardy visited ZAKA Search and Rescue and Hatzalah, and he met with Israeli President Isaac Herzog. Sheriffs from around the United States joined him to see how volunteer responders there get ready for disasters, medical emergencies and mass casualty events, and how they respond.

Both groups run on volunteers and answer calls 24 hours a day. According to the sheriff’s office, Hatzalah volunteers provide rapid emergency medical care and often reach patients within minutes. ZAKA handles disasters and mass casualty incidents. Its members care for victims and make sure the deceased are treated with dignity and respect.

Inside ZAKA’s Response Operation

The visiting sheriffs attended briefings with ZAKA leaders and toured the organization’s facility. They walked through its supply warehouse and saw the gear volunteers bring to a scene, including portable lighting, generators and response shelters.

The sheriff’s office said ZAKA staff walked the delegation through how they organize, train and deploy their teams “when every minute counts.”

“Visits like this give law enforcement leaders a chance to learn from experienced responders and bring new ideas home,” the sheriff’s office said.

The office said the experience will shape its own work at home in Ocean County.

“The lessons from this trip will help the Ocean County Sheriff’s Office keep improving how we prepare for emergencies and serve our community,” the office said.

The sheriff’s office thanked the National Sheriffs’ Association, ZAKA and Hatzalah for the opportunity. Mastronardy’s trip adds to the growing number of exchanges between American law enforcement leaders and their counterparts in Israel, where volunteer emergency networks are known for fast response times. For more on local public safety news, follow SNN’s Toms River and New Jersey police coverage.

What happened Sheriff Mastronardy traveled to Israel with a National Sheriffs’ Association delegation

The group visited ZAKA Search and Rescue and Hatzalah and met with President Isaac Herzog

Sheriffs toured ZAKA’s warehouse and field equipment and were briefed on how it trains and deploys teams

The Ocean County Sheriff’s Office plans to use what it learned to improve its own emergency preparedness

Sources: Ocean County Sheriff’s Office, National Sheriffs’ Association