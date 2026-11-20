The Long Beach Island group’s new report compares nuclear, offshore wind, onshore wind and natural gas. It urges Congress not to restore federal tax credits for offshore wind as lawmakers weigh new energy subsidies.

LONG BEACH ISLAND, N.J. — Save Long Beach Island, the coastal advocacy group that has fought offshore wind projects off the Jersey Shore, is taking its case to Congress. A new report argues that offshore wind would saddle coastal electric customers with more than $1,100 a year in added costs, and that new nuclear power would be a far cheaper long-term bet.

Photo: Offshore Wind Would Cost Shore Households $1,158 a Year, Save LBI Tells Congress image 112

The group sent its November 2026 briefing to the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee and the House Energy and Commerce Committee, as Congress debates whether to restore and extend federal clean-energy tax credits under Sections 45Y and 48E of the Inflation Reduction Act.

What the report says Save LBI’s report models how much it would cost to meet 15% of PJM grid demand with new nuclear, offshore wind, onshore wind or natural gas.

The group estimates offshore wind would cost coastal households about $1,158 a year, or nearly $69,500 over 60 years, even with federal tax credits.

It finds new nuclear would cost households $352 a year for 25 years, then drop to $116 a year once construction debt is paid off.

The group urges Congress not to restore blanket tax credits for offshore wind and to prioritize nuclear power.

The report models four scenarios. In each, a single type of new power plant supplies 15% of the electricity used across the PJM Interconnection grid, about 124 terawatt-hours a year. PJM serves about 67 million people in 13 states and Washington, D.C., including New Jersey. The group compared costs over 60 years, the licensed life of a modern nuclear reactor.

The group’s estimates of federal tax credits needed for the PJM region alone are $218.5 billion for offshore wind, $111.8 billion for onshore wind and $57.9 billion for nuclear.

Coastal States Would Pay the Most

Photo: Offshore Wind Would Cost Shore Households $1,158 a Year, Save LBI Tells Congress image 111

The report argues that offshore wind’s costs would fall hardest on PJM’s ocean-bordering states, New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia and Delaware. Under standard cost-sharing rules, it says, customers in those states would pay for state-mandated offshore wind contracts and offshore transmission lines.

By the group’s math, coastal households would pay an average surcharge of $1,158 a year, about $69,480 over 60 years, even with federal tax credits of 30% to 40% restored. The report says offshore turbines’ roughly 20-year lifespan means they would have to be torn out and rebuilt twice over that period. Each removal would include pulling foundations from 15 feet below the seabed, which the group says keeps costs from ever coming down.

New nuclear would cost the most up front, about $144.8 billion before subsidies for 15.76 gigawatts of reactors, according to the report. But the group says nuclear’s 60-year life and 25-year debt schedule would create a sharp drop in costs after year 25. Household costs would fall 67%, from $352 a year to $116 a year for fuel, operations and maintenance. Over 60 years, the report puts nuclear’s total household cost at $12,860, more than 80% below offshore wind.

The group found onshore wind and natural gas plants would stay affordable when costs are spread across all PJM customers, averaging $209 a year for onshore wind with subsidies and $238 a year for gas. It noted that onshore wind faces siting and transmission hurdles, and that gas plants leave customers exposed to swings in fuel prices.

Save LBI is asking Congress to: Advertisement Deny blanket tax credits for offshore wind, offering them only as a last resort when wind is proven to be the only way to meet regional demand, and only with strict bonding for removal.

Back long-lasting, around-the-clock power, especially nuclear, through loan guarantees, debt-risk protection and technology-neutral production credits.

Require offshore wind developers to post inflation-adjusted bonds covering the full cost of removing turbines and foundations at the end of their lives.

The report comes as New Jersey residents face some of the highest electric bills in the region. Gov. Mikie Sherrill has pushed to restart nuclear power development in the state. New Jersey’s offshore wind plans have largely stalled since President Donald Trump halted new federal approvals in 2025.

Offshore wind supporters, including developers, labor unions and environmental groups, have disputed past cost estimates from wind opponents. They argue that offshore wind provides fixed-price power, cuts emissions and reduces reliance on natural gas, whose prices can swing sharply. Federal lawmakers have not yet acted on extending the tax credits.

Detailed Basis for Cost Components Cost Component Nuclear (AP1000) Offshore Wind Onshore Wind Natural Gas (CCGT) Capital Cost $9,190/kW $5,650/kW $1,720/kW $1,380/kW Unsubsidized LCOE $182/MWh $148/MWh $58/MWh $74/MWh IRA Tax Credit 40% ITC 40% ITC $30/MWh PTC (10 yrs) None LCOE With Credits $138/MWh $104/MWh $34/MWh $74/MWh Transmission $12/MWh $34/MWh $22/MWh $8/MWh Grid Firming $0/MWh $38/MWh $32/MWh $4/MWh Replacement Builds None (60-year life) Years 21 & 41 Years 26 & 51 Year 31 Decommissioning NRC trust (in O&M) $680,000/MW $145,000/MW $95,000/MW New Nuclear Construction & IRA Tax Credits: Based on post-Vogtle Unit 3/4 learning-curve adjustments (Lazard 2026 and DOE Liftoff estimates), nth-of-a-kind AP1000 reactors average $9,190/kW including financing during construction. Under IRA Section 45Y/48E (with domestic content and energy community adders), a 40% Investment Tax Credit (ITC) reduces net capital cost to $5,514/kW , lowering LCOE from $182/MWh to $138/MWh over the financing period. Construction debt is amortized over Years 1–25. During Years 26–60, ratepayers pay only ongoing O&M, nuclear fuel and NRC decommissioning trust contributions ($34.00/MWh, plus $12.00/MWh transmission = $46.00/MWh ).

Based on post-Vogtle Unit 3/4 learning-curve adjustments (Lazard 2026 and DOE Liftoff estimates), nth-of-a-kind AP1000 reactors average including financing during construction. Under IRA Section 45Y/48E (with domestic content and energy community adders), a reduces net capital cost to , lowering LCOE from over the financing period. Construction debt is amortized over Years 1–25. During Years 26–60, ratepayers pay only ongoing O&M, nuclear fuel and NRC decommissioning trust contributions ($34.00/MWh, plus $12.00/MWh transmission = ). Offshore Wind Construction & IRA Tax Credits: U.S. East Coast fixed-bottom projects reflect elevated maritime vessel, HVDC converter and supply-chain costs averaging $5,650/kW (unsubsidized LCOE $148/MWh ). Restoring the 30% IRA ITC plus a 10% domestic content/energy community bonus (40% total ITC) reduces LCOE to $104/MWh . Each 20-year replacement build (Years 21 and 41) receives a newly restored 40% IRA tax credit.

U.S. East Coast fixed-bottom projects reflect elevated maritime vessel, HVDC converter and supply-chain costs averaging (unsubsidized LCOE ). Restoring the 30% IRA ITC plus a 10% domestic content/energy community bonus (40% total ITC) reduces LCOE to . Each 20-year replacement build (Years 21 and 41) receives a newly restored 40% IRA tax credit. Onshore Wind Construction & IRA Tax Credits: Utility-scale onshore wind averages $1,720/kW (unsubsidized LCOE $58/MWh ). A restored IRA Production Tax Credit (PTC) of $30/MWh (inflation-adjusted) for the first 10 years of each turbine’s life reduces levelized generation cost to $34/MWh . Replacement builds at Year 26 and Year 51 (pro-rated for the final 10 years) each receive new 10-year PTCs.

Utility-scale onshore wind averages (unsubsidized LCOE ). A restored IRA Production Tax Credit (PTC) of (inflation-adjusted) for the first 10 years of each turbine’s life reduces levelized generation cost to . Replacement builds at Year 26 and Year 51 (pro-rated for the final 10 years) each receive new 10-year PTCs. Combined-Cycle Natural Gas (CCGT): H-class CCGT facilities average $1,380/kW , with an unsubsidized LCOE of $74/MWh , assuming $4.25/MMBtu Henry Hub/Appalachian gas and a 6,300 Btu/kWh heat rate. Unabated natural gas receives $0 in IRA tax credits , and a full plant replacement occurs at Year 31.

H-class CCGT facilities average , with an unsubsidized LCOE of , assuming $4.25/MMBtu Henry Hub/Appalachian gas and a 6,300 Btu/kWh heat rate. Unabated natural gas receives , and a full plant replacement occurs at Year 31. Transmission, Interconnection & PJM Grid Firming Costs: CCGT ( $8/MWh ) and nuclear ( $12/MWh ) use existing high-voltage brownfield corridors and retiring coal/nuclear substations. Onshore wind ( $22/MWh ) requires long-distance 500 kV lines from western PJM (Illinois, Indiana, Ohio) to eastern load centers. Offshore wind ( $34/MWh ) requires subsea export cables, offshore HVDC platforms and onshore coastal grid reinforcement. Per Lazard’s 2026 Cost of Firming Intermittency framework and PJM’s Effective Load Carrying Capability (ELCC) rules, intermittent wind requires 4-hour/8-hour lithium-ion battery storage and backup thermal capacity to maintain PJM’s 1-day-in-10-year Loss of Load Expectation (LOLE). This adds $38/MWh for offshore wind and $32/MWh for onshore wind . Nuclear incurs $0/MWh in firming costs, and CCGT incurs $4/MWh for dual-fuel winter compliance.

CCGT ( ) and nuclear ( ) use existing high-voltage brownfield corridors and retiring coal/nuclear substations. Onshore wind ( ) requires long-distance 500 kV lines from western PJM (Illinois, Indiana, Ohio) to eastern load centers. Offshore wind ( ) requires subsea export cables, offshore HVDC platforms and onshore coastal grid reinforcement. Per Lazard’s 2026 Cost of Firming Intermittency framework and PJM’s Effective Load Carrying Capability (ELCC) rules, intermittent wind requires 4-hour/8-hour lithium-ion battery storage and backup thermal capacity to maintain PJM’s 1-day-in-10-year Loss of Load Expectation (LOLE). This adds and . Nuclear incurs in firming costs, and CCGT incurs for dual-fuel winter compliance. Decommissioning & Lifecycle Replacement Accounting: At Years 20, 40 and 60, all 32,229 MW of offshore wind turbines (roughly 2,150 15-MW turbines) must be fully removed. That includes: Heavy-lift crane vessel mobilization to remove blades, nacelles and towers Abrasive waterjet cutting and extraction of steel monopiles 15 feet below the seabed mudline, per BOEM/BSEE regulations Subsea cable removal Onshore port dismantling, composite blade disposal and steel recycling Based on NREL and BSEE marine decommissioning benchmarks escalated to 2026 dollars ( $680,000/MW ), each decommissioning cycle costs $21.92 billion . That cost is spread across Years 18–20, 38–40 and 58–60, adding about $7.31 billion per year during decommissioning windows, or $19.50/MWh levelized. Onshore wind requires $145,000/MW ($5.71 billion) for dismantling and foundation remediation at Years 25, 50 and 60, plus full repowering CAPEX at Years 25 and 50. CCGT requires $95,000/MW ($1.68 billion) for decommissioning at Years 30 and 60, plus full rebuild CAPEX at Year 30.

At Years 20, 40 and 60, all (roughly 2,150 15-MW turbines) must be fully removed. That includes: Based on NREL and BSEE marine decommissioning benchmarks escalated to 2026 dollars ( ), each decommissioning cycle costs . That cost is spread across Years 18–20, 38–40 and 58–60, adding about during decommissioning windows, or levelized. Onshore wind requires for dismantling and foundation remediation at Years 25, 50 and 60, plus full repowering CAPEX at Years 25 and 50. CCGT requires for decommissioning at Years 30 and 60, plus full rebuild CAPEX at Year 30.

Sources: Save Long Beach Island, PJM Interconnection