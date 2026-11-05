Ohio firefighter killed battling house fire, leaves wife and two children

A 10-year veteran of the North Royalton Fire Department died after a house fire in Broadview Heights left another firefighter seriously injured.
BROADVIEW HEIGHTS, OH – A 36-year-old Ohio firefighter and father of two has died after suffering fatal injuries while battling a house fire south of Cleveland, leaving his family and fellow first responders mourning his loss. Firefighter and paramedic Ryan Milligan, a 10-year veteran of the North Royalton Fire Department, was one of two firefighters seriously injured during the Monday evening blaze.
The fire broke out November 2 at a home in the 2100 block of West Royalton Road in Broadview Heights. Milligan and fellow firefighter Andrew Protsman, 38, were injured while responding to the fire, with Milligan later dying from his injuries and Protsman remaining hospitalized in serious but stable condition. WHIO TV 7 and WHIO Radio+1
The Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office in Pennsylvania joined the growing number of public safety agencies paying tribute to Milligan. The department expressed condolences to the North Royalton Fire Department and to Milligan’s family, friends and colleagues following the line-of-duty death.
Firefighter Dies After Broadview Heights House Fire
Emergency crews responded to a residential fire along West Royalton Road on Monday evening, with firefighters from North Royalton assisting Broadview Heights personnel.
During the firefighting operation, Milligan and Protsman suffered serious injuries that required emergency medical care.
Reports from the scene described a firefighter becoming trapped in the basement and a mayday call being transmitted during the response. The specific circumstances surrounding the injuries have not been fully established publicly. Firehouse+1
Milligan died from his injuries, while Protsman survived and remained under medical care.
Officials have said Protsman is expected to recover, although his injuries were described as serious.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Authorities have not released a final determination about what led to the firefighters’ injuries.
Ryan Milligan Remembered After 10 Years of Service
Milligan had served with the North Royalton Fire Department since August 2016, building a decade-long career in firefighting and emergency medical response.
A resident of Seven Hills, he was preparing to take a promotional examination for fire lieutenant, according to information released by North Royalton Mayor Paul Marnecheck II.
Milligan is survived by his wife, Laura, and their two young children.
His death has brought an outpouring of condolences from fellow firefighters, public officials and emergency responders across the region.
“Anyone who knows a firefighter, knows they belong to a kindred brotherhood,” Marnecheck said in a statement. “They are not merely coworkers, they are family, living and working together to serve our residents.” WHIO TV 7 and WHIO Radio
The mayor said Milligan and Protsman were serving alongside other firefighters when they were injured while assisting with the Broadview Heights fire.