A 10-year veteran of the North Royalton Fire Department died after a house fire in Broadview Heights left another firefighter seriously injured.

BROADVIEW HEIGHTS, OH – A 36-year-old Ohio firefighter and father of two has died after suffering fatal injuries while battling a house fire south of Cleveland, leaving his family and fellow first responders mourning his loss. Firefighter and paramedic Ryan Milligan, a 10-year veteran of the North Royalton Fire Department, was one of two firefighters seriously injured during the Monday evening blaze.

The fire broke out November 2 at a home in the 2100 block of West Royalton Road in Broadview Heights. Milligan and fellow firefighter Andrew Protsman, 38, were injured while responding to the fire, with Milligan later dying from his injuries and Protsman remaining hospitalized in serious but stable condition. WHIO TV 7 and WHIO Radio+1

Photo: ohio firefighter killed battling house fire, leaves wife and two children

The Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office in Pennsylvania joined the growing number of public safety agencies paying tribute to Milligan. The department expressed condolences to the North Royalton Fire Department and to Milligan’s family, friends and colleagues following the line-of-duty death.

Firefighter Dies After Broadview Heights House Fire

Emergency crews responded to a residential fire along West Royalton Road on Monday evening, with firefighters from North Royalton assisting Broadview Heights personnel.

During the firefighting operation, Milligan and Protsman suffered serious injuries that required emergency medical care.

Reports from the scene described a firefighter becoming trapped in the basement and a mayday call being transmitted during the response. The specific circumstances surrounding the injuries have not been fully established publicly. Firehouse+1

Milligan died from his injuries, while Protsman survived and remained under medical care.

Officials have said Protsman is expected to recover, although his injuries were described as serious.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Authorities have not released a final determination about what led to the firefighters’ injuries.

Ryan Milligan Remembered After 10 Years of Service

Milligan had served with the North Royalton Fire Department since August 2016, building a decade-long career in firefighting and emergency medical response.

A resident of Seven Hills, he was preparing to take a promotional examination for fire lieutenant, according to information released by North Royalton Mayor Paul Marnecheck II.

Milligan is survived by his wife, Laura, and their two young children.

His death has brought an outpouring of condolences from fellow firefighters, public officials and emergency responders across the region.

“Anyone who knows a firefighter, knows they belong to a kindred brotherhood,” Marnecheck said in a statement. “They are not merely coworkers, they are family, living and working together to serve our residents.” WHIO TV 7 and WHIO Radio

The mayor said Milligan and Protsman were serving alongside other firefighters when they were injured while assisting with the Broadview Heights fire.

Second Firefighter Andrew Protsman Remains Hospitalized

The second injured firefighter was identified as Andrew Protsman, 38, of Parma.

Protsman has served with the North Royalton Fire Department since May 2021 and is also a member of the United States Air Force Reserve.

He suffered serious injuries during the same firefighting operation that claimed Milligan’s life.

Officials reported that he remained in stable condition and was expected to recover.

Additional first responders were also affected by the blaze. Local reports indicated that several police officers received medical treatment for smoke inhalation.

Two occupants of the burning home were able to escape, according to local reporting. AOL+1

Investigators have not announced the cause of the fire or whether any violations contributed to the emergency.

Pennsylvania Sheriff’s Office Joins Tributes to Fallen Ohio Firefighter

The loss has drawn condolences beyond Ohio, including a public statement from the Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office in western Pennsylvania.

The agency expressed solidarity with firefighters in North Royalton and the family of Ryan Milligan.

Other emergency services departments throughout Ohio have also shared tributes to the fallen firefighter.

Ohio Attorney General Andy Wilson issued a statement Tuesday acknowledging the loss and the sacrifices made by first responders.

“When one of these public servants falls, the entire public safety community shoulders the grief, no matter which uniform they wear,” Wilson said. Ohio Attorney General

North Royalton officials have asked the public to respect the privacy of both firefighters’ families while they cope with the aftermath.

For Milligan’s wife and two children, the tragedy brings the loss of a husband and father who spent a decade responding to emergencies and helping protect the community.

The investigation into the Broadview Heights house fire remains ongoing.