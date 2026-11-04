Ohio lottery strikes twice with back-to-back $100k jackpots in georgetown and dennison

Two Ohio Lottery tickets hit $100,000 jackpots on consecutive nights, including one held by a man celebrating 50 years of marriage.

CLEVELAND, OH – The Ohio Lottery delivered back-to-back $100,000 jackpots over Halloween weekend, with winning Rolling Cash 5 tickets sold in Georgetown and Dennison on consecutive nights. Both tickets were generated through the game’s auto-pick feature, producing a combined $200,000 in jackpot prizes.

The Ohio Lottery announced Monday that the first jackpot came from the October 31 drawing, when a ticket purchased at Georgetown Shell matched all five numbers. The following night, Dennison resident Patrick Cahaney matched another five-number combination, turning a routine lottery purchase into a six-figure payday.

Cahaney’s win came during a milestone year for his family. He and his wife are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary, and the couple initially struggled to believe that their lottery ticket was worth $100,000.

Georgetown Shell Sells $100K Halloween Lottery Ticket

The first jackpot-winning ticket was sold at Georgetown Shell, located at 201 West State Street in Georgetown, Brown County.

The ticket matched all five numbers in the Saturday, October 31, Rolling Cash 5 drawing: 5, 10, 20, 30 and 39.

According to lottery officials, the numbers were generated through auto-pick, which randomly selects the player’s combination.

The $100,000 winning ticket remained unclaimed when the Ohio Lottery issued its November 2 announcement.

The lottery did not identify the ticket holder or provide additional details about when the purchase was made.

The Georgetown prize was the first of two consecutive $100,000 jackpots awarded during the Halloween weekend drawings.

Dennison Man Hits $100K Jackpot During 50th Anniversary Year

The following evening, Dennison resident Patrick Cahaney became the second Rolling Cash 5 jackpot winner of the weekend.

His winning ticket was purchased at CJ’s Drive Thru, located at 10 Grant Street in Dennison, Tuscarawas County.

Cahaney used auto-pick to generate the numbers 3, 16, 26, 34 and 39, which matched all five numbers drawn Sunday, November 1.

The Dennison resident told lottery officials that he purchased the ticket without giving it much thought.

That changed when he checked the results and discovered the combination matched his ticket.

Unable to believe what he was seeing, Cahaney brought the ticket to his wife of 50 years and asked her to check the numbers.

She confirmed the match, leaving both stunned by the unexpected six-figure prize.

Cahaney described the win as another reason to celebrate an already memorable year, with the couple marking five decades of marriage.

Both Ohio Lottery Jackpots Carry $73,250 After Tax Withholding

Each of the two Rolling Cash 5 jackpots was worth $100,000 before mandatory tax withholding.

According to the Ohio Lottery, a combined 26.75% in federal and state taxes will be withheld from each prize.

PER $100,000 JACKPOT

Gross prize

$100,000

After withholding

$73,250

Mandatory withholding per prize

$26,750

That means Cahaney will receive $73,250 after the specified withholding, while the holder of the Georgetown ticket would receive the same amount upon a valid claim, assuming the stated withholding applies.

Combined, the two prizes total $200,000 before taxes and $146,500 after the announced withholding.

The consecutive jackpot results also came from two separate retailers in different Ohio counties.

Rolling Cash 5 Offers Daily Chances at Jackpot Prizes

Rolling Cash 5 drawings take place every day at approximately 7:05 p.m., with ticket sales closing at 7 p.m.

Players select five numbers, and the jackpot is awarded to tickets matching all five drawn numbers.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 575,757, according to the Ohio Lottery.

Both weekend winners used randomly generated numbers rather than personally selected combinations.

The lottery has contributed more than $35 billion to education in Ohio since 1974, according to the agency’s education funding information.