Ohio Man Hits $100K Lottery Jackpot During 50th Wedding Anniversary Celebration

A Dennison resident brings home a six-figure lottery surprise during a milestone year with his wife of five decades.

DENNISON, OH – An Ohio man celebrating 50 years of marriage with his wife has another major reason to celebrate after winning a $100,000 lottery jackpot. Dennison resident Patrick Cahaney discovered that his Rolling Cash 5 ticket matched all five winning numbers, then brought the ticket to his wife because he could hardly believe what he was seeing.

The Ohio Lottery announced Monday that Cahaney won the $100,000 jackpot in the November 1 Rolling Cash 5 drawing. His ticket was purchased at CJ’s Drive Thru, located at 10 Grant Street in Dennison.

Cahaney used the lottery’s auto-pick feature to generate the numbers 3, 16, 26, 34 and 39. The combination matched all five numbers drawn Sunday evening, turning a routine ticket purchase into a six-figure prize during the couple’s golden anniversary year.

Dennison Man Can’t Believe $100K Lottery Win

Cahaney told Ohio Lottery officials that he purchased the ticket without giving it much thought.

When he later checked the results, he was stunned to discover that every number matched.

The Dennison resident was so surprised that he took the ticket to his wife for another look.

After five decades of marriage, the couple found themselves checking the same five lottery numbers and realizing they had won $100,000.

Both were in disbelief, according to the lottery’s account of their reaction.

Cahaney described 2026 as a lucky year for the couple, who are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary.

The lottery announcement did not disclose whether the couple has made specific plans for the winnings.

CJ’s Drive Thru Sells Six-Figure Winning Ticket

The winning ticket was sold at CJ’s Drive Thru on Grant Street in Dennison, a village in Tuscarawas County.

Cahaney selected auto-pick when purchasing the ticket, allowing the lottery terminal to choose his numbers randomly.

The winning combination was 3, 16, 26, 34 and 39, matching all five numbers in the November 1 drawing.

The win came one day after another $100,000 Rolling Cash 5 jackpot was recorded in Georgetown, Ohio.

Unlike the Georgetown prize, which remained unclaimed when the lottery issued its announcement, Cahaney was publicly identified in connection with his win.

The consecutive results produced $200,000 in Rolling Cash 5 jackpot prizes across two separate Ohio communities.

$100K Jackpot Leaves $73,250 After Withholding

Cahaney’s prize carries a gross value of $100,000.

According to the Ohio Lottery, mandatory federal and state withholding totals 26.75%, reducing the initial payout by $26,750.

That leaves Cahaney with $73,250 after the specified withholding, although his final tax liability may differ.

The after-withholding amount represents a substantial financial windfall for the couple during their 50th anniversary year.

The lottery did not indicate how Cahaney intends to spend the prize or whether the couple has planned a special celebration.

Ohio Rolling Cash 5 Delivers Another Jackpot

Rolling Cash 5 drawings take place daily at approximately 7:05 p.m., with ticket sales closing at 7 p.m.

The game requires players to match all five numbers to win the jackpot, with odds of 1 in 575,757.

Cahaney’s winning combination was generated automatically rather than selected from personally meaningful dates or favorite numbers.

The Ohio Lottery reports contributing more than $35 billion to education throughout Ohio since 1974.