Ohio man wins $200k on lottery tv show after mom delivers a life-changing phone call

Four appearances on Cash Explosion turned a small-town Ohio man’s lucky break into a six-figure payday and a Christmas to remember.

WHARTON, OH – An Ohio man got the surprise of a lifetime when his mother called to tell him he had been selected for a lottery television game show. What happened next was even bigger: Jason, a resident of the small Wyandot County village of Wharton, went on to win a whopping $200,000 after appearing on four episodes of the Ohio Lottery’s Cash Explosion.

Jason accumulated his winnings during four shows airing between October 3 and October 24, according to the Ohio Lottery. After mandatory state and federal tax withholdings totaling 26.75%, his payout came to $146,500, leaving him with plenty of money to make some special plans for the holidays.

The winning ticket that started his television adventure was purchased at Lite Star Oil, located at 402 North Warpole Street in Upper Sandusky. Jason now plans to use some of his winnings for a vacation and to make Christmas extra special this year.

Mom’s Surprise Phone Call Starts a $200K Winning Streak

Jason’s unexpected journey began with a phone call from his mother, who learned he had been selected to appear on Cash Explosion.

When she shared the news, he could hardly believe he was going to be a contestant on the popular Ohio Lottery television game show.

Being selected was already exciting, but the experience would become far more rewarding than he initially imagined.

Jason appeared on four shows over the course of October, ultimately accumulating $200,000 in winnings.

The appearances began October 3 and continued through October 24, giving the Wharton resident a month of televised lottery excitement.

Cash Explosion gives eligible Ohio Lottery players an opportunity to compete for prizes on television after being selected through the game’s contestant-entry process.

The Ohio Lottery’s Cash Explosion contestant information explains how players can qualify for the program and learn whether they have been selected.

For Jason, the opportunity transformed into a financial windfall far beyond the original excitement of making it onto the show.

$200K Lottery Prize Leaves Ohio Man With $146,500 After Taxes

Although Jason’s total winnings reached $200,000, mandatory tax withholdings reduced the amount he received.

The Ohio Lottery reported that combined state and federal withholdings totaled 26.75%, taking $53,500 from the gross prize.

That left Jason with $146,500.

The withholding represents the amount deducted from his initial winnings, rather than necessarily his final income tax liability.

Even after those deductions, the prize gives the Wharton resident a substantial financial boost as the holiday season approaches.

Jason has already decided on at least two ways he wants to enjoy his unexpected fortune.

He plans to take a vacation and use some of the money to make Christmas particularly memorable.

The Lottery did not disclose where he intends to travel or provide details about his holiday plans.

Upper Sandusky Gas Station Sells Ticket Behind Major TV Win

Jason’s Cash Explosion experience began with a lottery ticket purchased at Lite Star Oil on North Warpole Street in Upper Sandusky.

The retailer is located in Wyandot County, not far from Jason’s hometown of Wharton.

His television success adds another notable result to a series of Ohio lottery wins, including a Springfield woman’s Cash Explosion payday earlier this year.

Other Cash Explosion contestants have also used their winnings for travel, family expenses and special celebrations.

The Ohio Lottery reports that it has contributed more than $35 billion to education since its creation in 1974.