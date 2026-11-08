One Person Dead After Parkville Barricade; Police Say Man in Crisis Shot Victim and Himself

Baltimore County homicide detectives are investigating after a Saturday night call on Bayberry Court ended with one person dead and the suspect in the hospital.

PARKVILLE, Md. — One person is dead after a Saturday night barricade at a Parkville home. Baltimore County police said the man at the center of the call shot that person and also shot himself.

Officers from the Parkville Precinct were called to the unit block of Bayberry Court at about 7 p.m. on Nov. 7. The call was about a person in crisis, police said.

When officers got there, the situation was declared a barricade.

After the barricade was resolved, officers found that the man in crisis had shot himself and another person inside the home, police said.

The second person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Suspect hospitalized

Police are now calling the man the suspect. He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, police said. They have not released his condition.

Neither person has been publicly identified. Police also have not said how the two were related or what led up to the shooting.

No charges have been announced. Police have not said how long the barricade lasted or whether anyone else was in the home.

The Baltimore County Police Homicide Unit has taken over the investigation. The department said it will release more information as it becomes available.

Anyone in crisis, or worried about someone who is, can call or text 988 to reach the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at any hour.