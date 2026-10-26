One spontaneous purchase delivers $50k maryland lottery prize

A Prince George’s County woman who rarely plays the lottery was overwhelmed after a spontaneous scratch-off purchase delivered a $50,000 prize.

HYATTSVILLE, MD – A Prince George’s County woman who rarely buys lottery tickets walked into a Hyattsville market, spent $5 on a scratch-off and discovered she had won $50,000 before even leaving the store. The unexpected windfall left her so excited that she later told Maryland Lottery officials her face changed colors.

The woman purchased the winning Money Maker scratch-off at Lewisdale Market, located at 7701 23rd Avenue in Hyattsville. She scratched the ticket inside the business and quickly discovered that matching the number 16 had delivered a $50,000 prize.

The winner claimed her prize Wednesday, October 21, according to a Maryland Lottery announcement released the following day. She plans to use the money to pay bills and support her family, while the store that sold the winning ticket will receive a $500 bonus.

Lucky Number 16 Delivers $50,000 Surprise

The woman told Maryland Lottery officials that she generally plays only when spending time with friends.

During those occasional gatherings, the group sometimes purchases scratch-off tickets, plays Racetrax or enjoys both games.

This time, however, the Prince George’s County resident decided to buy a ticket on her own.

While visiting Lewisdale Market, she approached a Lottery kiosk and selected the $5 Money Maker scratch-off.

She began scratching the ticket while still inside the store, rather than taking it home to play later.

When she uncovered a match on the number 16, she saw that it was worth $50,000.

The discovery immediately overwhelmed her.

According to the Lottery, the winner experienced so much nervous excitement that she described her face changing colors.

The surprise was especially memorable because the purchase had been spontaneous rather than part of her usual lottery outings with friends.

Family Gets an Unexpected Phone Call

After taking a moment to collect herself, the woman reached out to family members to share what had happened.

They were equally surprised to learn that a $5 ticket had turned into a $50,000 prize.

The winner told Lottery officials she already knows how she wants to use the money.

Her plans focus on paying bills and helping take care of family members.

The prize gives her a financial boost without requiring her to change the practical priorities she described during her claim.

Her win also brought good news for the Hyattsville business where she purchased the ticket.

Lewisdale Market will receive a $500 retailer bonus from the Maryland Lottery for selling the winner.

Another Money Maker Top Prize Remained

The Money Maker scratch-off game launched in 2025, according to the Lottery’s October 22 announcement.

At the time of that release, one top prize remained unclaimed in the game.

The number of available prizes can change as tickets are purchased and winnings are claimed. Players can review game details and prize information through the Maryland Lottery’s official website.

The Hyattsville sale underscores how quickly the woman’s day changed.

She entered Lewisdale Market as an occasional lottery player making an unplanned $5 purchase. Before leaving, she was holding a ticket worth $50,000.

The excitement carried into a family phone call and, ultimately, plans to use the winnings for household expenses and loved ones.