The Rutgers agriculture student was last seen at the Colliers Mills Wildlife Management Area on Nov. 21, 2025. State Police are renewing their call for tips and planning more searches.

JACKSON, N.J. — One year after Mortimer Mekhai “Kai” Wortman IV disappeared in Jackson, New Jersey State Police are again asking the public for help finding him.

Wortman was last seen Nov. 21, 2025, at the Colliers Mills Wildlife Management Area in Jackson Township, according to the State Police Missing Persons Unit. Shortly before he disappeared, surveillance cameras recorded him at the Jackson Regional Day School at 890 Toms River Road.

Key Points Wortman was last seen Nov. 21, 2025, at the Colliers Mills Wildlife Management Area in Jackson.

He was caught on surveillance video at the Jackson Regional Day School on Toms River Road shortly before he vanished.

He was a Rutgers University student studying agriculture.

Investigators have followed tips and run multiple searches, and more searches are planned.

At the time he went missing, Wortman was a student at Rutgers University studying agriculture. He was wearing a black T-shirt, a burgundy hoodie, blue jeans and black-and-white sneakers, and had several facial piercings, police said.

Wortman, now 23, is described as a Black and Hispanic man about 5 feet 10 inches tall and 185 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Colliers Mills Wildlife Management Area in Jackson Township

Over the past 12 months, the State Police, the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office and the Jackson Township Police Department have followed up on tips, chased leads and carried out several search and rescue operations, police said. More searches are planned in the near future.

Colliers Mills is a sprawling state wildlife management area of pine forest, fields and lakes in western Jackson, bordering Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst.

Anyone with information about Wortman is urged to contact the State Police Missing Persons Unit at 609-882-2000, ext. 2554, or missingpinformation@njsp.gov. Tips can also go to Detective Olga Brylevskaya of the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime Unit at 732-929-2027, ext. 4105, or OBrylevskaya@oceancountynj.gov.

Sources: New Jersey State Police, Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office