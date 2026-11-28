Liberty Township, NJ – Mutual aid crews from across Warren County were called out early Saturday to a working structure fire in Liberty Township. Firefighters stayed on scene for about four hours.

The call came in at about 2:50 a.m. as Fire Box 72-01, a first-alarm assignment in Liberty Township. The Oxford Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to help under mutual aid.

Fire officials said Oxford’s Chief 39 and Engine 3965 helped knock down the fire and then worked on overhaul, the job of opening up walls and ceilings to find and put out any hidden hot spots. Tender 3972 helped set up and keep a steady water supply on scene.

What firefighters faced Time of call: About 2:50 a.m. Saturday

About 2:50 a.m. Saturday Assignment: First-alarm mutual aid, Fire Box 72-01

First-alarm mutual aid, Fire Box 72-01 Oxford units: Chief 39, Engine 3965 and Tender 3972

Chief 39, Engine 3965 and Tender 3972 Time on scene: About four hours

Water supply is often one of the hardest parts of fighting fires in the more rural parts of Warren County, where fire hydrants can be few and far between. Tenders like Oxford’s carry thousands of gallons of water to the scene and shuttle more in as needed to keep the hoses running.

“A great job by all responding personnel and the mutual aid companies working together on scene,” the department said. “We appreciate everyone’s dedication and continued commitment to serving our communities.”

Oxford units returned to the station after the four-hour operation.

Sources: Oxford Volunteer Fire Department, Warren County, NJ