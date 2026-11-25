Montague, NJ – Traffic was light across most of New Jersey early Wednesday as the Thanksgiving getaway got underway, but a few trouble spots were slowing drivers, mostly in North Jersey. The worst was an overturned tractor trailer that closed a stretch of Route 23 in Sussex County.

At 8:18 a.m., an overturned tractor trailer had shut down all northbound lanes of Route 23 south of Sawmill Road in Montague Township. Two incidents were slowing drivers on Route 24 eastbound east of Exit 8, the Summit Avenue/Route 124 exit: In Millburn, a disabled vehicle reported at 8:12 a.m. had the center lane of three closed.

In Summit, a crash reported at 8:11 a.m. had the left lane of three closed. In Union, a crash was reported at 8:01 a.m. on Route 22 westbound between the Garden State Parkway and Michigan Avenue. All lanes there were open. In Springfield, a crash reported at 7:49 a.m. on the I-78 local lanes westbound, west of Exit 49 (Route 124/Springfield Avenue), had the right lane of three closed.

Here are some trouble spots on today’s morning New Jersey commute: An overturned tractor trailer closed all northbound lanes of Route 23 in Montague.

Crashes and a disabled vehicle closed lanes on Route 24 in Millburn and Summit and on I-78 in Springfield.

Traffic was otherwise light across most of New Jersey early Wednesday.

AAA expects 81.5 million Americans to travel for Thanksgiving, and nearly 90% of them will drive.

Busiest Driving Stretch of the Year Begins

The morning was quiet, but drivers should expect that to change by afternoon, as holiday traffic piles on top of the usual evening commute.

AAA expects 81.5 million Americans to travel at least 50 miles from home during the holiday period, which runs from Tuesday, Nov. 24, through Monday, Nov. 30. Nearly 90% of them will go by car. That total is down slightly from last year’s 81.6 million and ends three straight years of record Thanksgiving travel.

Union County Traffic Issues on Wednesday

The trip will cost more at the pump. Regular gas was averaging about $3.81 a gallon nationally earlier this month. If prices stay there, this would be the most expensive Thanksgiving Day for gas on record, topping the previous high of $3.58 set in 2022.

Weather could also make the drive harder. Rain is forecast to spread across much of the state on Thanksgiving Day, so drivers heading out later in the week should leave extra time.

Drivers can check real-time road conditions and closures on 511NJ before they leave.

For more New Jersey traffic news, follow Shore News Network.

Sources: 511NJ, AAA