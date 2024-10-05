by Breaking Local News Report

Video

Watch: Bronx man beaten and carjacked behind Westchester Avenue building

Watch: Man gropes woman on stairs inside Penn Station then flees into subway crowd

Caught on Camera: Minke whale struck and killed in Barnegat Inlet throwing boater overboard

Blumenthal slams Jeanine Pirro as ‘unfit’ for DC US Attorney post as Senate confirms former Fox News host

Watch: Ride splits in half at Saudi amusement park leaves 23 injured, 3 critically

Watch: Elderly U.S. Senator falls on Senate floor during session mishap

Four arrested with three loaded guns during Cranford traffic stop
From hospital windows to ocean waves, a once-injured seal is swimming free again as costs mount at New Jersey’s only marine mammal rescue center
Glen Burnie dirt bike rider struck by fleeing minivan driver
Newark woman disappeared more than a month ago and police are still searching
A woman’s quiet trip to the library turned violent when she was suddenly stabbed in an apparently random attack
Man shot in leg on Gray Street in McKees Rocks late Monday night

Weather & Traffic

It’s a mess out there today as bridge backups and crashes snarl New Jersey’s morning commute
New Jersey is ready for mild week with mix of clouds and sun after scorching humid summer
Crash probe snarls I-287 traffic as tire debris clogs Turnpike lanes in NJ morning rush

You can't access this website

Shore News Network provides free news to users. No paywalls. No subscriptions. Please support us by disabling ad blocker or using a different browser and trying again.